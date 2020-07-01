Department veterans among apparent staff reductions at NU

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cuts made to Nebraska athletics staff as part of the department’s effort to trim 10% of its total budget for fiscal 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic appear to include multiple veteran officials and a total of around 15 people.

Among the departures from the athletic department, identified by the Journal Star by comparing online staff directories from last month and July 1, the first day of the 2021 fiscal year, includes department veterans Chris Anderson and Mike Dobbs.

Anderson held several jobs in the department over a three-decade career and she most recently served as the associate athletic director for community, governmental and charitable relations. Dobbs was the executive director for the N Club and the senior director of development for the Husker Athletic Fund. Development saw the most attrition at three full-time employees.

Other departures came from HuskerVision, Events, Communications, Shipping and Receiving and Ticketing along with several administrative assistants and secretaries.

It does not appear that any of athletic director Bill Moos' senior staff — a group of eight deputy and executive or senior associate ADs — were impacted by the cuts.