Department veterans among apparent staff reductions at NU

The cuts made to Nebraska athletics staff as part of the department’s effort to trim 10% of its total budget for fiscal 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic appear to include multiple veteran officials and a total of around 15 people.
Among the departures from the athletic department, identified by the Journal Star by comparing online staff directories from last month and July 1, the first day of the 2021 fiscal year, includes department veterans Chris Anderson and Mike Dobbs.
Anderson held several jobs in the department over a three-decade career and she most recently served as the associate athletic director for community, governmental and charitable relations. Dobbs was the executive director for the N Club and the senior director of development for the Husker Athletic Fund. Development saw the most attrition at three full-time employees.
Other departures came from HuskerVision, Events, Communications, Shipping and Receiving and Ticketing along with several administrative assistants and secretaries.
It does not appear that any of athletic director Bill Moos' senior staff — a group of eight deputy and executive or senior associate ADs — were impacted by the cuts.
It is unclear if every one of the departures was budget-related and a department spokesperson said the school could not provide any additional information on "individual personnel matters." However, as of the evening of June 30, retiring assistant athletic director for strength and conditioning Boyd Epley was still listed on the staff directory — he told the Journal Star his retirement was effective July 1 — while 15 others were no longer listed.
Moos announced the department’s intention to reduce its overall expenses — which in fiscal 2019 totaled more than $124 million — by 10% overall, including a 10% reduction in administrative staff and several other measures, including reductions in non-recruiting-related travel, an emphasis on regionalized nonconference scheduling and a freeze on all merit raises and team budgets for fiscal 2021.
“In our deliberate planning for how to best address a decline in expected revenue, we attempted to institute measures that would minimize the impact on the student-athlete experience,” Moos said in a news release when he announced the plan. “While many of these necessary changes are difficult, especially those impacting our employees, we hope that they will be the only ones necessary in the months ahead. I am confident that we will weather the storm and come out stronger on the other side.
“I want to acknowledge the work and commitment of those employees who will no longer be with us and thank them for their service to Nebraska. We wish them all of the best in their future endeavors.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
