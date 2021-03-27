Defensive two-deep: Projecting a veteran Blackshirt group with some young guys knocking at the door

This much we know: Domann isn’t going to come off the field much. After that, there are more questions than answers. Each of the other three listed here had good moments during 2020, but it might be overstating things to say any of them has really, truly locked up a full-time spot. Chinander and outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson mixed and matched last year and got improved (if not standout) play from the group. The same could happen in 2021.