Defense, special teams ... offense? DB Cam Taylor-Britt says he's game for 'everything' NU needs from him

While discussing the competition at cornerback, Taylor-Britt was asked who has been backing him up so far this spring.

“Well, I plan to not come off the field, honestly,” he said with a smile. “I plan to play all special teams, I plan — some offensive packages, we can throw that in there — but I plan to not come off the field. I plan to give everything I have, everything, my all to Nebraska this year, man. Everything.”

The 6-foot, 200-pounder was named second-team All-Big Ten by the conference’s coaches in 2020, his best collegiate season to date. Taylor-Britt has always had a knack for making plays, but last fall became a dependable cover man while adding a pair of interceptions and six passes defended. Not only that, but he averaged 13.2 yards on six punt-return attempts and said he could add kick return duties to his plate in 2021.

“I’m doing it all. I’m doing it all — whatever they need me to do, I’m doing it,” he said.

Whatever jobs the Montgomery, Alabama, native manages to talk his way into, he said he plans on being a better player in 2021 than he was last year.