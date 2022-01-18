Decoldest Crawford on radio: Husker receivers coach Joseph 'is going to keep it real with you'

Because he hails from Louisiana, it almost seems obligatory to ask recent Nebraska football signee Decoldest Crawford about the weather in his new environment.
He visited Lincoln over the weekend — for the first time, mind you — as the temperature dipped to the teens.
And, yes, it snowed a bit.
"You know, it's a different environment — snowy," the 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver said during an interview broadcast Tuesday on the Husker Sports Nightly radio program. "It's kind of hot in Louisiana. Then when I get down here, it's snow. You just have to adjust to the temperature."
"I really like the snow. I came to Nebraska, and I want to play in the snow," he added.
Crawford, a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, originally was committed to LSU but changed his mind last month when Nebraska hired Mickey Joseph as its receivers coach. Joseph had spent three-plus years recruiting Crawford to attend LSU.
The 53-year-old Joseph is a former Nebraska option quarterback.
"He's a hands-on coach," said Crawford, a three-star prospect who will be back in Lincoln for good come May. "He's going to keep it real with you. No matter what circumstance it is, he's going to tell you the truth, and he's going to throw you out there at an early age and let you make plays."
Crawford, of course, is acutely familiar with Joseph's history of grooming high-level receivers, most notably former LSU standouts Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. Both were NFL first-round picks, Chase in 2021 by the Bengals and Jefferson in 2020 by the Vikings.
"Just knowing (Joseph) trained those two guys for three to four years, I feel like he can train me and other people in the receiving corps, and make us better — just like them," Crawford said.
Although he hasn't played a down for Nebraska, Crawford has received his share of attention from Nebraska fans. He noted that since he announced his commitment to Nebraska on Dec. 17, his number of Twitter followers jumped from about 7,000 to some 17,000.
He said he looks forward to "putting on a show" in front of 80,000-plus fans on gameday Saturdays.
At this point, it's possible we're burying the lead. His first name was his mom's idea.
"I come from a big family of football players," Decoldest said. "I'm the youngest child, so my mom named me Decoldest out of all my older brothers and siblings."
Crawford sounds ready to make a name for himself, or make more of a name for himself — and do it in the cold.