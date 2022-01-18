Decoldest Crawford on radio: Husker receivers coach Joseph 'is going to keep it real with you'

Because he hails from Louisiana, it almost seems obligatory to ask recent Nebraska football signee Decoldest Crawford about the weather in his new environment.

He visited Lincoln over the weekend — for the first time, mind you — as the temperature dipped to the teens.

And, yes, it snowed a bit.

"You know, it's a different environment — snowy," the 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver said during an interview broadcast Tuesday on the Husker Sports Nightly radio program. "It's kind of hot in Louisiana. Then when I get down here, it's snow. You just have to adjust to the temperature."

"I really like the snow. I came to Nebraska, and I want to play in the snow," he added.

Crawford, a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, originally was committed to LSU but changed his mind last month when Nebraska hired Mickey Joseph as its receivers coach. Joseph had spent three-plus years recruiting Crawford to attend LSU.

The 53-year-old Joseph is a former Nebraska option quarterback.