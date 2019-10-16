Brandon Reilly and De'Mornay Pierson-El, formerly teammates at Nebraska, will try to put a charge into the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL.
A graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School, Reilly was selected Wednesday during the ninth round of the fifth phase of the ongoing XFL Draft. He completed his eligibility at Nebraska in 2016 and since has bounced around the NFL.
The XFL draft began Tuesday and continued Wednesday with eight teams working to fill out their 71-man rosters from a pool of more than 1,000 players.
Pierson-El, who completed his eligibility at NU in 2017, was selected in the third round of Tuesday's first phase. He was released by the Oakland Raiders in August.
In addition to Reilly, former Husker defensive back Mohamed Seisay was selected Wednesday, by the Seattle Dragons in the ninth round of the fourth phase.
The XFL is a spring startup league along the lines of the Alliance of American football, which suspended operations in mid-flight last spring. The XFL's training camps will be in November, and the season will begin soon after the Super Bowl in February.