Dawson rejoins Husker coaching staff; new titles for Held, Austin; special teams TBD

"Our family fell in love with Nebraska during our one year here. The passion of the fans and the culture Coach Frost has brought is extraordinary. We look forward to making it home again."

Dawson drew rave reviews from NU’s defensive line during his one year of work, but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to return to the NFL — he had worked for the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in his career — not only because of the level of competition but also because he was nearing the tenure qualification for the league’s retirement and pension plan.

Now, though, he’s returning to Lincoln and to head coach Scott Frost, with whom he worked three years in total between Central Florida and Nebraska.

"I am thrilled to bring Mike Dawson back to Nebraska to re-join our coaching staff," Frost said in a release. "Coach Dawson has a great history with our coaching staff and brings all of the attributes we look for in an assistant coach. He is a man of great character, has outstanding defensive acumen and knowledge of our defensive system, is a proven teacher and recruiter and relates well to his players."