Dawson 'psyched' to rejoin Huskers staff; new titles for Held, Austin; special teams oversight TBD

"I am excited to rejoin Coach Frost and the rest of the Nebraska staff in Lincoln," Dawson said in a university news release. "The opportunity to coach at a school with Nebraska's football tradition and commitment is special. I am fired up to represent the N, and sell Husker Football and the University of Nebraska to young men around the country.

"Our family fell in love with Nebraska during our one year here. The passion of the fans and the culture Coach (Scott) Frost has brought is extraordinary. We look forward to making it home again."

Dawson drew rave reviews from NU’s defensive line during his one year of work, but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to return to the NFL — he had worked for the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in his career — not only because of the level of competition but also because he was nearing the tenure qualification for the league’s retirement and pension plan.

"I'm psyched to be back and working with the Cornhuskers again," Dawson told the "Sports Nightly" radio program, adding that he kept close tabs on NU through the 2019 season.

Now, though, he’s returning to Lincoln and to Frost, with whom he worked three years in total between Central Florida and Nebraska.