Dawson on the radio: Domann's step forward and talking classroom etiquette and teaching pointers

Nebraska outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson appeared on the "Sports Nightly" radio program for an hour on Wednesday night and talked about JoJo Domann and young guys who pay very close attention in meetings.
Here are the highlights:
* Dawson was complimentary of the work senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann has done this season and said he's taken a big step forward in his game overall.
“He’s increased his game, certainly, he’s made some big plays. He’s had his fair share of tackles for loss and been smart," Dawson said. "He had a great pickup on a tight end screen, something that we had kind of talked about throughout the week heading into the Northwestern game that ended up being a big play at a point where we had those guys stymied a little bit at least. He’s grasping that stuff and I think that he keeps on getting better at his craft and doing what he’s doing.
"(Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander) has talked about the sky’s the limit with him. He’s a great athlete and he’s got that body type where he’s kind of somewhere in between.
* Dawson had interesting insight into true freshmen Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson, both of whom are well outside the two-deep this year and who are part of NU's development group.
"These guys are so much bigger and stronger than the guys they played against in high school," Dawson said. "You’re talking about 22-year-old seniors. You look at a guy like Brenden Jaimes and all of a sudden you put one of those guys out there that’s used to playing against maybe a 185-pound offensive tackle and now he’s going up against a guy like that, you go ‘Whoa, there’s a pretty big difference there.’"
Even still, Dawson said he likes the progress both of the 6-foot-5 freshmen have made.
"Blaise and Jimari are both really good guys in the room, both good learners and both guys that are doing a good job of working out with our strength staff," Dawson said. "At the same time, What’s impressed me about both of those guys is that even though they’re not part of the game plan or playing on a week to week basis, the two of them sit in the middle of the front row in meetings and have immaculate notes and do a great job of learning from the other guys and they ask really good football questions."
Dawson said that kind of interaction is important no matter if you're talking about a young guy, a veteran or an NFL player.
"I’m sure anyone that’s listening that’s a teacher, it’s the same thing and they can probably relate," he said. "Are they listening and engaged in your conversation? Or are they, in their own heads, thinking about the next time they have a chance to talk, what can they say? To me, there’s a big difference between the two. If you’re trying to communicate with somebody and you’re waiting for your turn to talk instead of listening to what they’re saying, you can miss a lot of information. We try to pay attention to that and try to have a good idea of what’s going on in the room, because that classroom time is really invaluable. Especially with the restrictions and the amount of time you’re allowed to have with these guys, you really have to take advantage of it and it can’t all be on the field.
"You’ve got to be able to use that time wisely and you can’t just be up at the front of the room giving a lecture that isn’t hitting home or the guys aren’t fielding. You have to pay attention. Everyone learns differently. Tweak your teaching style to hit each guy in the room and figure out how they learn best."
