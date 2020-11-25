Dawson on the radio: Domann's step forward and talking classroom etiquette and teaching pointers

"These guys are so much bigger and stronger than the guys they played against in high school," Dawson said. "You’re talking about 22-year-old seniors. You look at a guy like Brenden Jaimes and all of a sudden you put one of those guys out there that’s used to playing against maybe a 185-pound offensive tackle and now he’s going up against a guy like that, you go ‘Whoa, there’s a pretty big difference there.’"

Even still, Dawson said he likes the progress both of the 6-foot-5 freshmen have made.

"Blaise and Jimari are both really good guys in the room, both good learners and both guys that are doing a good job of working out with our strength staff," Dawson said. "At the same time, What’s impressed me about both of those guys is that even though they’re not part of the game plan or playing on a week to week basis, the two of them sit in the middle of the front row in meetings and have immaculate notes and do a great job of learning from the other guys and they ask really good football questions."

Dawson said that kind of interaction is important no matter if you're talking about a young guy, a veteran or an NFL player.