Dawson, Husker coaches put ST improvement on their own shoulders: 'There's no other choice'

Mike Dawson has seen special teams coached in a couple of different ways during his first two seasons on staff at Nebraska.

In 2018. when he was the defensive line coach, outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt served as the coordinator. In 2020, after a one-year stint in the NFL, Dawson returned to Nebraska — as the outside linebackers coach, coincidentally — and had Jonathan Rutledge as a senior special teams analyst.

The analyst route did not work the way head coach Scott Frost hoped and Rutledge was fired after the season.

Now, Dawson himself will be in charge.

"When the boss asks you to do a job, you don't typically say no," he said with a smile on Wednesday morning at Memorial Stadium.

Dawson has a long history coaching special teams, so this should be a natural transition. Really, NU’s full-time assistant coaches have always been involved in special teams and will continue to be. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton made it clear on Wednesday that improvement starts with the coaching staff.

“Last year, I don’t think as a collective staff we did a great job of assisting and doing our job,” Beckton said. “We’re putting that on us. We’re not going to blame coach Frost on everything. That’s on us as assistants.