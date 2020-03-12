Davis twins complete a sensible plan at Nebraska Pro Day; Jackson also happy with showing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several former Nebraska players did run the 40 on the program's Pro Day. Mike Williams, a 5-10, 180-pound receiver, recorded the fastest time of the day (according to a school official), covering the distance in :04.53. Receiver Kanawai Noa, who missed this past season's final two games, ran a :04.59.

Among the others participating were inside linebacker Mohamed Barry (:04.90), outside linebacker Alex Davis (:04.84), safety Eric Lee (:04.72), defensive lineman DaiShon Neal (:05.30) and defensive back Jeramiah Stovall (:04.65).

In addition, former Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson said he ran a :04.51 (unofficial), an improvement on the :04.58 that he posted at the combine. His combine time placed him well outside the top 15 at his position.

"I expected to run a little faster there, but I was kind of happy with what I did," said Jackson, regarded as good bet to be selected in this year's NFL Draft, which is set for April 23-25 in Las Vegas, pending possible change as a result of the coronavirus. The first round is scheduled to be held the first day, rounds two and three on the second day and rounds four through seven on the final day.