Crouch, Grange and a nearby YMCA: A look at NU football's most memorable season openers away from home

Sept. 11, 1976 (Nebraska 6, LSU 6): NU came into the game as the preseason No. 1 team in the country, but missed an extra point and two field goals before seeing the Tigers miss a potential game-winning kick with 40 seconds left. That was the first of two consecutive road games to open the season as the Huskers played at Indiana the next week. It remains the last time NU opened a season with two straight true road games.

Sept. 9, 1972 (UCLA 20, Nebraska 17): Bob Devaney's final season as head coach began with a preseason No. 1 ranking, and an opening loss to the Bruins that ended a 23-game winning streak and a 32-game unbeaten stretch. The Huskers lost three fumbles and threw two interceptions.

Sept. 17, 1960 (Nebraska 14, Texas 13): The 60s were not kind to NU. The decade started with a 4-6 mark. But the Huskers were 1-0 after beating the No. 4 Longhorns in Austin to begin the year.

Sept. 30, 1944 (Minnesota 39, Nebraska 0): Yikes. This was the first of three consecutive shutout losses for Nebraska to begin the season, with all three games on the road. NU went just 2-6 in head coach Adolph Lewandowski's final season. This was the final of seven consecutive seasons in which Nebraska began the year with a road game.