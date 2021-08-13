Crouch, Grange and a nearby YMCA: A look at NU football's most memorable season openers away from home

Two weeks from Friday, the Nebraska football team will board a charter flight and make the trek to Champaign, Illinois, for the 2021 season opener against the Illini.
In the history of a program that dates back to 1890, the trip will mark the 29th time a Husker team has opened a season with a game not played in Lincoln.
What follows is a look at some of the notable season openers on the road for the Huskers, with a cast of characters that includes Red Grange, Eric Crouch, a nearby YMCA, and many others.
We're including the three neutral site Kickoff Classics the Huskers played in (1983, 1988, 1994) because what Nebraska fan doesn't enjoy looking back at the pastings of Penn State ('83) and West Virginia ('94)?
Sit back and take a trip down memory lane with some of the most notable road trips in Husker football history.
Aug. 28, 2021 (at Illinois): This game was originally scheduled for Dublin, Ireland, before the pandemic threw a wrench into everyone's plans. Instead, the Huskers will open on the road with a divisional opponent with a new head coach in Bret Bielema that has plenty of past success against NU.
Oct. 24, 2020 (Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17): Speaking of pandemics, the Big Ten gifted the Huskers a trip to Ohio State to begin last year after the league postponed the season, then said there wouldn't be a season, then finally deciding to play a season. NU started things off in an empty Ohio Stadium by marching 75 yards in four plays, including a 47-yard run from Luke McCaffrey, but OSU's talent eventually took over.
Sept. 4, 1999 (Nebraska 42, Iowa 7): This was Nebraska's last road opener before 2020. It was also Kirk Ferentz's first game as Iowa's head coach. NU quarterback Eric Crouch made it memorable for Husker fans when he blasted Iowa defensive back Mikkel Brown on a fourth-quarter touchdown run.
Aug. 31, 1995 (Nebraska 64, Oklahoma State 21): A then-rare Thursday night game on ESPN gave a national audience its first look at what would become one of the greatest teams in college football history. NU scored 30 points in the second quarter, rushed for 513 yards, and finished with 671 total yards.
Aug. 28, 1994 (Nebraska 31, West Virginia 0): Tommie Frazier ran wild, with touchdown scampers of 25, 27, and 42 yards. The Blackshirts built a wall, piling up eight sacks, holding the No. 24 Mountaineers to eight rushing yards, and 89 total yards. And NU announced its presence as a national title contender with authority in its final Kickoff Classic appearance.
Aug. 29, 1983 (Nebraska 44, Penn State 6): Sweet, sweet revenge for the Huskers in the first-ever Kickoff Classic, whipping a Penn State team that had magically seen its sideline widen the previous season for a critical completion in a controversial 27-24 comeback win that catapulted the Nittany Lions to the national title and gave NU its only loss of 1982.
Sept. 11, 1976 (Nebraska 6, LSU 6): NU came into the game as the preseason No. 1 team in the country, but missed an extra point and two field goals before seeing the Tigers miss a potential game-winning kick with 40 seconds left. That was the first of two consecutive road games to open the season as the Huskers played at Indiana the next week. It remains the last time NU opened a season with two straight true road games.
Sept. 9, 1972 (UCLA 20, Nebraska 17): Bob Devaney's final season as head coach began with a preseason No. 1 ranking, and an opening loss to the Bruins that ended a 23-game winning streak and a 32-game unbeaten stretch. The Huskers lost three fumbles and threw two interceptions.
Sept. 17, 1960 (Nebraska 14, Texas 13): The 60s were not kind to NU. The decade started with a 4-6 mark. But the Huskers were 1-0 after beating the No. 4 Longhorns in Austin to begin the year.
Sept. 30, 1944 (Minnesota 39, Nebraska 0): Yikes. This was the first of three consecutive shutout losses for Nebraska to begin the season, with all three games on the road. NU went just 2-6 in head coach Adolph Lewandowski's final season. This was the final of seven consecutive seasons in which Nebraska began the year with a road game.
Oct. 3, 1925 (Nebraska 14, Illinois 0): A legendary game in Husker lore. The Nebraska defense held the great Red Grange out of the end zone for the only time in his storied, Hall of Fame career. Nebraska's own Hall of Famer, Ed Weir, led the charge on defense. Grange was eventually subbed out of the game with tears in his eyes, according to reports.
Oct. 6, 1923 (Illinois 24, Nebraska 7): The following week, Nebraska would play its first game in the newly-built Memorial Stadium. But on this day, Grange ran for three touchdowns in his first collegiate contest.
Oct. 8, 1897 (Iowa State 10, Nebraska 0): This was Nebraska's only loss in a 5-1 campaign. NU surrendered just five total points the rest of the season.
Nov. 27, 1890 (Nebraska 10, Omaha YMCA 0): The Nebraska football program was born on the road, shutting out the Omaha YMCA in the first game in school history on Thanksgiving Day in 1890. The game then looked more like rugby than modern football. But the seed for a 130-year love affair had been planted on the Plains.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.