Critical closing stretch begins with a big question: Can the Huskers finally stop Iowa's ground game?

Nebraska’s five-game losing streak to Iowa has come in many shapes and forms.
It spans two coaching staffs in Lincoln. It has featured blowouts and close games. Different players have taken a star turn and a pair of clutch kicks have decided the past two.
There have been essentially two constants: The game is played on Black Friday, and the Hawkeyes run the ball right at the Huskers.
In a most unpredictable year, those two things are all but sure to carry into 2020.
"They have some new guys for the most part, same scheme. Nothing we'd change, honestly,” Iowa left tackle Alaric Jackson told reporters in Iowa City this week. “It just depends on us winning up front.
“There's no secret. We're just going to run the ball. It's as simple as that."
It’s been almost that simple for the Hawkeyes over the past five years. During the current winning streak, Iowa has rushed for 1,221 yards (6.2 per carry) and 15 rushing touchdowns. That averages out to 244 per game (on 39.6 carries).
A year ago, Iowa had its best day by average on the ground, churning out 225 yards at 7.3 per try.
“Iowa’s a big left and right team,” sophomore NU defensive lineman Casey Rogers said. “They like to stretch the ball out, get the ball to the edge, and the offensive linemen, they’re quick. They’re not huge, but they’re not small, obviously. They’re really athletic, they can move left to right pretty fast.
“So to be able to go against that, we’ve got to be just as fast and just as strong. This week we’ve been really working on getting knock-back and stay in our gaps and stuff like that.”
Indeed, Iowa has run its stretch concepts almost at will against the Huskers the past two years. When Nebraska overcommitted to it last fall, a simple wrinkle turned into an early 45-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Support Local Journalism
“You just got to be gap sound. You got to set a tight edge, everyone has got to be in their interior gap,” senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann said. “We’ve got to have a guy on the backside and then we also have to be able to stop the reverses and anything coming out on the back end.
“So it's just it's just being gap sound, being good at football, getting vertical and being more physical than them.”
In a way, Nebraska’s ability — or lack thereof — to slow Iowa’s run game on Friday will stand as something of a microcosm that tells where the Huskers currently are as a program. They’re coming off an ugly loss at home to Illinois and are 1-3. There had also been some signs of progress in the opening three games, though the silver linings feel more shrouded after a rough outing against the Illini.
Husker head coach Scott Frost wasn’t shy about the importance of not only this game, but NU’s final three plus a scheduled cross-divisional game on Dec. 19.
“It's important. We’re so much better in so many ways, but we weren't Saturday and that's what frustrates me,” Frost said Monday. “We've taken steps forward, I feel like we took a step back Saturday. We’ve got more talent in this program than we've had the last two years. The talent keeps growing.
“A lot of the good players that are playing for us are young, freshmen playing for the first time. To win in this league you’ve got to not only have the athletes on the field and have the right Xs and Os, you’ve got to execute it really well. That's easier to do with a veteran team than it is a young team. …
“The progress is evident when you're inside these walls, but it's got to show up on the field. We're playing three games against three good opponents. We're going to take our swing. There's no doubt that the improvements are being made. It's got to show up on the football field and we’ve got to catch some momentum.”
There’s a line to walk, though, between understanding the importance of the moment and putting undue pressure on one game or one thing.
“I don’t think you can ever play or coach, you can’t be pressed all the time,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “We need wholesale (change). We’ve got to win this one. Coach Frost has put a process in front of us, just like he’s done everywhere we’ve ever been. We have to follow the process and we have to keep chipping away at the process and we have to keep developing these players and we have to keep doing the right thing.
“Now, when you go into a game like this, the thing that changes is, there’s extra energy in practice. Even though there should be that energy probably all the time, but you get that extra pep when you’re coaching, when you’re playing, during the game you’re going to be able to go a few more plays or a few more series and you’re going to be able to dig down deep because you know how much this one matters.”
It matters, and it starts up front if Nebraska is going to beat the Hawkeyes for the first time since 2014.
“This game is huge,” Rogers said. “The Heroes Trophy. I think everyone in this locker room knows that and we want this trophy back.”
A photo history of the Nebraska-Iowa series
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2018: Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2019: Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2019: Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2019: Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2019: Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2018: Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2017: Iowa 56, Nebraska 14
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2017: Iowa 56, Nebraska 14
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2016: Iowa 40, Nebraska 10
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2016: Iowa 40, Nebraska 10
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2015: Iowa 28, Nebraska 20
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2015: Iowa 28, Nebraska 20
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2014: Nebraska 37, Iowa 34
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2014: Nebraska 37, Iowa 34
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2014: Nebraska 37, Iowa 34
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2013: Iowa 38, Nebraska 17
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2013: Iowa 38, Nebraska 17
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2013: Iowa 38, Nebraska 17
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2012: Nebraska 13, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2012: Nebraska 13, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2011: Nebraska 20, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2011: Nebraska 20, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2000: Nebraska 42, Iowa 13
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 2000: Nebraska 42, Iowa 13
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1999: Nebraska 42, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1999: Nebraska 42, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1982: Nebraska 42, Iowa 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1981: Iowa 10, Nebraska 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1981: Iowa 10, Nebraska 7
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1980: Nebraska 57, Iowa 0
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1980: Nebraska 57, Iowa 0
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1979: Nebraska 24, Iowa 21
Huskers vs. Hawkeyes, 1979: Nebraska 24, Iowa 21
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!