Could Frost turn to another former Husker QB as part of rebuilt offensive staff?

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost may soon turn to another former Husker quarterback.
In his search to rebuild his offensive staff, Frost has been in contact with LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph about returning to NU as an assistant coach, multiple sources have told the Journal Star.
The extent of the conversations wasn’t exactly clear as of Monday morning, but Joseph knows Nebraska well. He started at quarterback and ran the option for Tom Osborne and had his best year as a junior in 1990 when he ran for 554 yards, passed for 624 yards and accounted for 21 total touchdowns.
Since then, the 51-year-old has made a career as an assistant coach at the collegiate level, most recently at LSU for the past five seasons. In that span, he’s recruited and coached some of the most productive wide receivers in college football, names like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Terrace Marshall, Kayshon Boutte, D.J. Chark and more. The past two seasons, he’s also been the assistant head coach to the outgoing Ed Orgeron.
Joseph is a New Orleans native and attended powerhouse Archbishop Shaw High School. During his years as an assistant coach, he’s developed a reputation as an upper echelon recruiter.
Frost is in an interesting situation when it comes to hiring assistant coaches because of the moving pieces involved. He needs to hire an offensive coordinator and that coordinator will likely want to have a say in at least one of the staffers who joins NU.
“If I was getting hired as a coordinator somewhere, I might have a guy or two that I felt strong about bringing with me, so we’ll just have to fit the puzzle together,” Frost said earlier this month.
However, the fourth-year Nebraska head coach also needs to oversee dramatic improvement on special teams and, if he decides to hire a full-time special teams coordinator, that will account for another of the four spots.
A related question: Do Frost and NU feel comfortable finalizing a deal with any assistant coaches – in this instance, say Joseph – before a potential offensive coordinator candidate is finalized and announced publicly.
Either way, Nebraska’s been in touch with Joseph about a job on the staff and others, as well.
The coaching carousel had already kicked into high gear Sunday before Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley took the USC job and Billy Napier was hired at Florida, and there is only more shuffling coming down the pipe. Frost 10 days ago said he was confident in where he stood in the hiring process thanks, in part at least, to his decision to fire four assistants back on Nov. 8 instead of waiting until the end of the regular season.
“I’ve been really, really happy with the level of interest we have in guys wanting to come be here,” Frost said. “There’s going to be quite a bit of shakeup this year, so there’s going to be a lot of guys out there, but there’s also going to be a lot of people trying to hire people. So that’s one of the reasons I wanted to get a head start on it and have an idea about it earlier on. We’ll keep working through it.”
It’s shaping up in an interesting way for Frost because there are known candidates for several positions, but it’s unclear where he is in the process of hiring a coordinator. The Journal Star has previously reported NU’s interest in Chicago Bears assistant offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and sources say another name to keep an eye on is John Garrison, the former Husker player and assistant coach and current North Carolina State offensive line coach.
If Frost elects to hire a special teams coordinator, he has one potential candidate already in house in analyst and Pender native Bill Busch and another that NU has been in contact with in Virginia special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield. Frost also pursued now-USC special teams coordinator Sean Snyder two years ago. Busch has a long history – including three years at LSU with Joseph and others – as a Power Five assistant and has a strong recruiting background. Brumfield, as it happens, went to the same high school as Joseph in New Orleans and has coached other positions in his career, including running backs.
At the end of the day, though, the offensive coordinator hire figures to have at least some impact on how the pieces fit together.
The bottom line is that it is sure to be a week of action for Frost. He and the rest of his coaching staff will be on the recruiting trail conducting in-home visits and he also will likely be interviewing job candidates, either on the road, in Lincoln or both.
