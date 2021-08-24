Could alliance lead to some juicy matchups for Nebraska? Let's dare to dream about the possibilities

The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 officially announced their intentions Tuesday to form an alliance to take a "collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling."

"Scheduling" is the most intriguing part of this. The alliance's intention is to open the door for more appealing nonconference matchups crossing over between the three leagues.

Does that mean more trips to the coasts for the Huskers? Maybe.

So to celebrate the alliance, here are the more interesting scheduling possibilities for Husker football:

Colorado (Pac-12)

Gazing at the Rockies while in Boulder, reviving a rivalry that still had some juice when these teams met recently — hell, yeah, sign these two up for an annual series.

Florida State (ACC)

The Huskers and FSU haven't met since the 1993 Orange Bowl, when the heavily favored Noles survived late to win the late Bobby Bowden his first national championship. There's some history between the two programs, and they are going through similar struggles right now, so it seems fitting to hook them up.

Miami (ACC)