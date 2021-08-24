Could alliance lead to some juicy matchups for Nebraska? Let's dare to dream about the possibilities

The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 officially announced their intentions Tuesday to form an alliance to take a "collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling."
"Scheduling" is the most intriguing part of this. The alliance's intention is to open the door for more appealing nonconference matchups crossing over between the three leagues.
Does that mean more trips to the coasts for the Huskers? Maybe.
So to celebrate the alliance, here are the more interesting scheduling possibilities for Husker football:
Colorado (Pac-12)
Gazing at the Rockies while in Boulder, reviving a rivalry that still had some juice when these teams met recently — hell, yeah, sign these two up for an annual series.
Florida State (ACC)
The Huskers and FSU haven't met since the 1993 Orange Bowl, when the heavily favored Noles survived late to win the late Bobby Bowden his first national championship. There's some history between the two programs, and they are going through similar struggles right now, so it seems fitting to hook them up.
Miami (ACC)
Remember the last time Miami played in Lincoln in 2014? The atmosphere was electric. The name "Miami" just resonates with the Husker fan base, even decades later after their January battles.
Clemson (ACC)
Clemson and Nebraska met in the 1981 Orange Bowl (won by Clemson) and the 2008 Gator Bowl (won by Nebraska). You think Dabo Swinney swinging the Tigers through Lincoln wouldn't make for a hot ticket?
UCLA (Pac-12)
When Nebraska dons the white tops and red pants at the sun-drenched Rose Bowl, it's one of the more beautiful sights in college football. The Huskers and Bruins have met 13 times, and Pasadena will draw a lot of Big Red fans.
The playlists: Nebraska's 2021 position-by-position breakdowns, with a musical twist
𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙨 (𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙣: 𝘼𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙣)
𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚 (𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙣: 𝘽𝙚𝙣 𝙎𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚)
𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 (𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙣: 𝘾𝙖𝙢 𝙏𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙤𝙧-𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙩)
𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 (𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙣: 𝘼𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯)
𝙎𝙖𝙛𝙚𝙩𝙮 (𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣: 𝘿𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙤 𝘽𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙡 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙪𝙠𝙚)
𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙧 (𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙣: 𝙇𝙪𝙠𝙚 𝙍𝙚𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙧)
𝙒𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧 (𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙣: 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙞 𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙚)
𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚 (𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙣: 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝙅𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙨)
𝙊𝙪𝙩𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙧 (𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙣: 𝙅𝙤𝙅𝙤 𝘿𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣)
𝙍𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 (𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙣: 𝙂𝙖𝙗𝙚 𝙀𝙧𝙫𝙞𝙣)
𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙨 (𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙣: 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙧 𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙥)
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.