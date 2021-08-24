 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Could alliance lead to some juicy matchups for Nebraska? Let's dare to dream about the possibilities
0 Comments
topical

Could alliance lead to some juicy matchups for Nebraska? Let's dare to dream about the possibilities

  • Updated
  • 0
Miami vs. Nebraska, 9.20.14

Nebraska defensive tackle Maliek Collins (7) lays the wood to Miami running back Duke Johnson (8) in fourth-quarter action at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014.

 Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give their four takeaways after practice Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 officially announced their intentions Tuesday to form an alliance to take a "collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling."

"Scheduling" is the most intriguing part of this. The alliance's intention is to open the door for more appealing nonconference matchups crossing over between the three leagues.

Does that mean more trips to the coasts for the Huskers? Maybe.

So to celebrate the alliance, here are the more interesting scheduling possibilities for Husker football:

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Colorado (Pac-12)

Gazing at the Rockies while in Boulder, reviving a rivalry that still had some juice when these teams met recently — hell, yeah, sign these two up for an annual series.

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel deliver the Two-Minute Drill after practice on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

Florida State (ACC)

The Huskers and FSU haven't met since the 1993 Orange Bowl, when the heavily favored Noles survived late to win the late Bobby Bowden his first national championship. There's some history between the two programs, and they are going through similar struggles right now, so it seems fitting to hook them up.

Miami (ACC)

Remember the last time Miami played in Lincoln in 2014? The atmosphere was electric. The name "Miami" just resonates with the Husker fan base, even decades later after their January battles.

Clemson (ACC)

Clemson and Nebraska met in the 1981 Orange Bowl (won by Clemson) and the 2008 Gator Bowl (won by Nebraska). You think Dabo Swinney swinging the Tigers through Lincoln wouldn't make for a hot ticket?

UCLA (Pac-12)

When Nebraska dons the white tops and red pants at the sun-drenched Rose Bowl, it's one of the more beautiful sights in college football. The Huskers and Bruins have met 13 times, and Pasadena will draw a lot of Big Red fans.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News