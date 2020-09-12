Cornhuskers Chop Wake Forest Down, 36-12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story appeared in the Sept. 13, 1970, editions of the Lincoln Journal and Star.

Several questions were answered, but as many were not as Nebraska rolled past Wake Forest, 36-12, in its 1970 football opener Saturday.

Among the positive answers a Memorial Stadium throng of 66,100 received were that Joe Orduna has two good knees, that rookie Johnny Rodgers is as exciting as he's been advertised, that Jerry Tagge is better at three-quarter speed than most quarterbacks at their best and that the Cornhusker defense has the potential to be a typically tough Nebraska unit.

Concerns about quality depth and the ability to stop a potent passing attach such as might be expected next week at Southern Cal were left to speculation.

In rolling to a 29-5 halftime advantage the Cornhuskers clearly established their domination. In the first 30 minutes Nebraska rolled up 308 yards while limiting the Deacons to 57. This was basically the work of the No. 1 units. The reserves didn't fare as well and by a game's end Nebraska had only a 382-222 edge in yardage.

Folks expecting a Cornhusker rout were surprised in the early going as Nebraska mistakes staked the Deacons to a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.