Corcoran, Greene set to give early glimpse of Husker future in Saturday's All-American Bowl

Both have earned praise from the recruiting services in attendance in the runup to Saturday’s game, cracking a 247Sports list of 10 standouts from the early portions of practice, for instance.

Corcoran, who verbally pledged to Nebraska back in April, is considered by Rivals and 247Sports as one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the country for the 2020 class. He is the No. 42 prospect nationally and the No. 3 offensive tackle according to 247Sports and checks in No. 58 and No. 7, respectively, by Rivals. Given his lofty ratings, it’s certainly not impossible that, with a strong showing this week in San Antonio, that he could be bumped up to five-star status by one of the recruiting services.

Greene, meanwhile, verbally committed at the end of his official visit on Dec. 15 and signed his national letter of intent three days later. After mostly playing outside linebacker at Wakulla High, he projects as an inside linebacker at Nebraska.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He is held in similarly high regard by the recruiting services, considered the No. 121 overall player in the nation by 247Sports and No. 197 by Rivals. Greene is listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, and was considered one of the fastest linebackers in the state of Florida this year.