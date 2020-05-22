Construction on NU's $155 million football training facility to be delayed

"Because among other things, we have tremendous budget woes we’re looking at," he said. “You start taking a couple of those (home football games) away, and then you start saying, ‘Hey, the stadium can only be 30% full.’ You’re talking about huge, huge numbers in terms of ... revenue streams.”

The initial target for completion was set for June 2022, a two-year timeline that would have comfortably had Nebraska’s football program moved into the new building well ahead of that year’s preseason camp.

Construction of the new football training facility was to coincide with moving the Huskers' outdoor track and field venue to Nebraska Innovation Campus. Construction of the new track also remains in limbo.

“I’ve been through this before,” Moos said. “If you have it ready to go, design is good and everything is ready, you just pause until those who have to be comfortable with the decision give you the go-ahead. I totally understand why we’re going to have to pause because we just don’t know what our financial situation is going to be.”

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green's office said Friday that it didn't have anything to add to Moos' comments.