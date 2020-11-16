Coming off his first start and Nebraska's first win, Luke McCaffrey says he's his own 'harshest critic'

“There’s always an ability to just kind of make things a little cleaner from the quarterback’s standpoint,” McCaffrey said. “Just run a little more efficiently and so that’s one (thing to improve). You know, we had some guys go down and some guys switching positions during the game, but being able to crisp it up a little bit more and get a little bit more pre-snap and key-zone read.”

Not surprisingly, given the way head coach Scott Frost and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco have talked about the Highlands Ranch, Colorado, native over the past 18 months, he handled the review of his first full game as expected.

“You can't take it any better,” Frost said. “Luke is the type of kid that lives in the office. Always watching film, always trying to get better. So he takes coaching as constructive criticism and he wants it. He wants to continue to improve and that's the type of people that you want to coach.”