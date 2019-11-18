Adrian Martinez shared similar thoughts with those watching Nebraska's 37-21 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday.
The Husker sophomore quarterback, while certainly not perfect, played the sort of game that so many — himself and head coach Scott Frost at the front of the line — expected to see from the start of the season.
“Sometimes you’re feeling in a groove and I’m making quick decisions. Other times you go back and watch film and notice that, 'Hey, maybe I should have done this or I should have kept the ball or I should have thrown it here,'” Martinez said Monday.
“But I think that I’ve gotten better at that as the season has progressed, and (I’m) finding my way back at being a decisive play-maker.”
The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder finished 13-for-23 passing for 220 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 89 yards and another score.
Within those numbers, though, there was a lot to like. Of Martinez’s 13 completions, eight went for over 15 yards, known as "chunk plays." Of his 16 carries, four were sacks for minus-34, but four went for chunks of 45, 26, 16 and 12.
Martinez himself accounted for 12 of NU’s 21 chunk plays against Wisconsin — eight passing and four rushing — as many as he had compiled in his last three games (Ohio State, Northwestern and Purdue), a span of almost two months when combined with a knee injury that held him out of two games.
He averaged 9.6 yards per attempt, his best mark since Sept. 21 against Illinois, threw his first touchdown pass since that same day and generally looked like a guy playing with confidence.
“I thought Adrian looked more like the Adrian we all expected on Saturday,” Frost said. “I thought he ran with a purpose, made some really good throws. You’re never going to play a perfect game at any position, it’s just obvious at quarterback to everybody, since that’s where the eyes are, when there aren’t good plays and he had a few that I think we can still get fixed.
“But that’s a lot closer to the play that we all expect from a player of Adrian’s caliber.”
Martinez after the game admitted that the past weeks have not been easy. He played inconsistently before the injury, saw a pair of quarterbacks in Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey play well in his absence and then made some costly mistakes in his return against Purdue. In the fishbowl life of a Husker quarterback, it’s hard to miss all of the negativity that can start swirling quickly.
“It’s part of Nebraska. It’s part of playing for a big-time football team. I wouldn’t say it’s something that I necessarily prepared for coming into the season, but it’s something that you have to deal with,” Martinez said. “Luckily I have guys like Coach Frost and (quarterbacks coach Mario) Verduzco who support me and just teammates and everyone that understands the situation.
“It's not an easy spot to be in for sure, but it’s part of the responsibility of playing quarterback and playing for Nebraska. There's definitely nothing to complain about.”
Martinez said he’s had to learn since arriving on campus how to steer clear of some of the pitfalls.
“Being honest, when I first got here I loved social media and then, kind of over the course of time, I don’t even have Twitter on my phone anymore. That’s just kind of the way it's been, and it's been my way of handling it.
“Especially during the season you want to try and tune out as much as you can and just focus on the guys inside the stadium.”
Martinez overall hasn’t had the season that he set out for either statistically — his completion percentage has dropped five points compared to 2018 to 59.1% and his TD/INT ratio of 8-to-7 is down considerably — or, more importantly, in the win/loss column.
Martinez finished strong against Purdue, though, and seemed to carry that confidence through to Wisconsin. A continuation of that trend against Maryland and then Iowa would be quite a rebound.
“I have been working as hard as I can to get us where we need to be,” Martinez said Saturday. “I’m going to continue to do that and try and play my best to give this team the best chance to win.”
