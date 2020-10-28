College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Weekend best bets

No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State: The Buckeyes looked very good in the second half vs. Nebraska; Penn State looks to avoid an 0-2 start.

No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers: What? Hoosiers-Knights for a best bet? Sure. The Hoosiers look good, and can Rutgers build off the win at Michigan State?

No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech: These teams typically put up videogame offensive numbers when they play in Lubbock.

Thursday's games

6:30 p.m., South Alabama at Georgia Southern, ESPN

9 p.m., Colorado State at Fresno State, CBSN

Friday's games

6 p.m., Marshall at Florida International, CBSN

6:30 p.m., Minnesota at Maryland, ESPN

8 p.m., East Carolina at Tulsa, ESPN2

8:45 p.m., Hawaii at Wyoming, FS1

Saturday's games