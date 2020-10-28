 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
View Comments
topical

College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass against Nebraska during the second half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

 JAY LAPRETE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Weekend best bets

No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State: The Buckeyes looked very good in the second half vs. Nebraska; Penn State looks to avoid an 0-2 start.

No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers: What? Hoosiers-Knights for a best bet? Sure. The Hoosiers look good, and can Rutgers build off the win at Michigan State?

No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech: These teams typically put up videogame offensive numbers when they play in Lubbock.

Thursday's games

6:30 p.m., South Alabama at Georgia Southern, ESPN

9 p.m., Colorado State at Fresno State, CBSN

Friday's games

6 p.m., Marshall at Florida International, CBSN

6:30 p.m., Minnesota at Maryland, ESPN

8 p.m., East Carolina at Tulsa, ESPN2

8:45 p.m., Hawaii at Wyoming, FS1

Saturday's games

11 a.m., Boston College at Clemson, ABC

11 a.m., Georgia at Kentucky, SEC

11 a.m., Memphis at Cincinnati, ESPN

11 a.m., Michigan State at Michigan, Fox

11 a.m., Kansas State at West Virginia, ESPN2

11 a.m., Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, ESPNU

11 a.m., Iowa State at Kansas, FS1

11 a.m., Purdue at Illinois, BTN

11 a.m., Wake Forest at Syracuse, ACC

1 p.m., North Texas at UTEP, CBSN

2:30 p.m., Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ABC

2:30 p.m., Indiana at Rutgers, BTN

2:30 p.m., TCU at Baylor, ESPN2

2:30 p.m., LSU at Auburn, CBS

2:30 p.m., Northwestern at Iowa, ESPN

3 p.m., Texas at Oklahoma State, Fox

3 p.m., Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, SEC

3 p.m., Appalachian State at UL Monroe, ESPNU

3 p.m., Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACC

5 p.m., Boise State at Air Force, CBSN

6 p.m., Mississippi State at Alabama, ESPN

6:30 p.m., Ohio State at Penn State, ABC

6:30 p.m., Arkansas at Texas A&M, SEC

6:30 p.m., Navy at SMU, ESPN2

7 p.m., North Carolina at Virginia, ACC

7 p.m., Oklahoma at Texas Tech, Fox

7 p.m., Louisiana at Texas State, ESPNU

8:30 p.m., San Diego State at Utah State, CBSN

9:15 p.m., Western Kentucky at BYU, ESPN

9:30 p.m., Nevada at UNLV, FS1

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Our biggest takeaways from Tuesday's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News