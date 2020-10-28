College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:
Weekend best bets
No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State: The Buckeyes looked very good in the second half vs. Nebraska; Penn State looks to avoid an 0-2 start.
No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers: What? Hoosiers-Knights for a best bet? Sure. The Hoosiers look good, and can Rutgers build off the win at Michigan State?
No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech: These teams typically put up videogame offensive numbers when they play in Lubbock.
Thursday's games
6:30 p.m., South Alabama at Georgia Southern, ESPN
9 p.m., Colorado State at Fresno State, CBSN
Friday's games
6 p.m., Marshall at Florida International, CBSN
6:30 p.m., Minnesota at Maryland, ESPN
8 p.m., East Carolina at Tulsa, ESPN2
8:45 p.m., Hawaii at Wyoming, FS1
Saturday's games
11 a.m., Boston College at Clemson, ABC
11 a.m., Georgia at Kentucky, SEC
11 a.m., Memphis at Cincinnati, ESPN
11 a.m., Michigan State at Michigan, Fox
11 a.m., Kansas State at West Virginia, ESPN2
11 a.m., Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, ESPNU
11 a.m., Iowa State at Kansas, FS1
11 a.m., Purdue at Illinois, BTN
11 a.m., Wake Forest at Syracuse, ACC
1 p.m., North Texas at UTEP, CBSN
2:30 p.m., Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ABC
2:30 p.m., Indiana at Rutgers, BTN
2:30 p.m., TCU at Baylor, ESPN2
2:30 p.m., LSU at Auburn, CBS
2:30 p.m., Northwestern at Iowa, ESPN
3 p.m., Texas at Oklahoma State, Fox
3 p.m., Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, SEC
3 p.m., Appalachian State at UL Monroe, ESPNU
3 p.m., Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACC
5 p.m., Boise State at Air Force, CBSN
6 p.m., Mississippi State at Alabama, ESPN
6:30 p.m., Ohio State at Penn State, ABC
6:30 p.m., Arkansas at Texas A&M, SEC
6:30 p.m., Navy at SMU, ESPN2
7 p.m., North Carolina at Virginia, ACC
7 p.m., Oklahoma at Texas Tech, Fox
7 p.m., Louisiana at Texas State, ESPNU
8:30 p.m., San Diego State at Utah State, CBSN
9:15 p.m., Western Kentucky at BYU, ESPN
9:30 p.m., Nevada at UNLV, FS1
