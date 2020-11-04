College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:
Saturday's best bets
(Besides the Huskers, of course)
No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame: With no Trevor Lawrence in the Clemson backfield, Notre Dame has a chance to take advantage in a key CFP game.
No. 8 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia: The winner will take control in the SEC East, which means a likely date with Alabama in the SEC championship game.
No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana: Could the Hoosiers really start 3-0? Or can Michigan get back on track after last week's loss to Michigan State?
Thursday's games
6 p.m., Utah State at Nevada, FS1
8 p.m., Wyoming at Colorado State, CBSN
Friday's games
6:30 p.m., Miami at NC State, ESPN
8 p.m., San Jose St. at San Diego St., CBSN
8:45 p.m., BYU at Boise State, FS1
Saturday's games
10:30 a.m., Air Force at Army, CBS
11 a.m., Michigan at Indiana, FS1
11 a.m., Arizona State at USC, Fox
11 a.m., West Virginia at Texas, ABC
11 a.m., Liberty at Virginia Tech, ACC
11 a.m., Tulsa at Navy, CBSN
11 a.m., North Carolina at Duke, ESPN2
11 a.m., Nebraska at Northwestern, BTN
11 a.m., Michigan State at Iowa, ESPN
11 a.m., Arkansas State at Louisiana, ESPNU
2:30 p.m., Florida vs. Georgia, CBS
2:30 p.m., Houston at Cincinnati, ABC
2:30 p.m., Kansas at Oklahoma, ESPN
2:30 p.m., Minnesota at Illinois, BTN
2:30 p.m., Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, SEC
2:30 p.m., Texas Tech at TCU, FS1
2:30 p.m., Fresno State at UNLV, CBSN
2:30 p.m., Arizona at Utah, ESPN2
3 p.m., Oklahoma State at Kansas State, Fox
3 p.m., Pittsburgh at Florida State, ACC
6 p.m., Texas A&M at South Carolina, ESPN
6 p.m., Baylor at Iowa State, fS1
6 p.m., Louisiana Tech at North Texas, CBSN
6 p.m., UCLA at Colorado, ESPN2
6:30 p.m., Clemson at Notre Dame, NBC
6:30 p.m., Rutgers at Ohio State, BTN
6:30 p.m., Stanford at Oregon, ABC
6:30 p.m., Tennessee at Arkansas, SEC
7 p.m., South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU
7 p.m., Louisville at Virginia, ACC
9:30 p.m., Washington State at Oregon State, FS1
9:30 p.m., Washington at California, ESPN
