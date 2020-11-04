College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Saturday's best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame: With no Trevor Lawrence in the Clemson backfield, Notre Dame has a chance to take advantage in a key CFP game.

No. 8 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia: The winner will take control in the SEC East, which means a likely date with Alabama in the SEC championship game.

No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana: Could the Hoosiers really start 3-0? Or can Michigan get back on track after last week's loss to Michigan State?

Thursday's games

6 p.m., Utah State at Nevada, FS1

8 p.m., Wyoming at Colorado State, CBSN

Friday's games

6:30 p.m., Miami at NC State, ESPN

8 p.m., San Jose St. at San Diego St., CBSN

8:45 p.m., BYU at Boise State, FS1