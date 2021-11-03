College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M: Both teams are making Alabama sweat it out atop the SEC West standings. Auburn is coming off a big win against Mississippi.

No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina: For the first time in program history, Wake Forest is a top-10 team, but the Demon Deacons are road underdogs in this one.

No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue: The Spartans are rolling and now they're in the College Football Playoff race. But doesn't this feel like a trap game?

Thursday's game

6:30 p.m., Georgia State at Louisiana, ESPN

Friday's games

6:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at Boston College, ESPN2

9:30 p.m., Utah at Stanford, FS1

Saturday's games

10:30 a.m., Army at Air Force, CBS