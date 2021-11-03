 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
0 Comments
topical

College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

  • Updated
  • 0
Wake Forest Army Football

Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith (1) runs against Army during the second half on Oct. 23.

 Associated Press file photo

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M: Both teams are making Alabama sweat it out atop the SEC West standings. Auburn is coming off a big win against Mississippi.

No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina: For the first time in program history, Wake Forest is a top-10 team, but the Demon Deacons are road underdogs in this one.

No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue: The Spartans are rolling and now they're in the College Football Playoff race. But doesn't this feel like a trap game?

Thursday's game

6:30 p.m., Georgia State at Louisiana, ESPN

Friday's games

6:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at Boston College, ESPN2

9:30 p.m., Utah at Stanford, FS1

Saturday's games

10:30 a.m., Army at Air Force, CBS

11 a.m., Missouri at Georgia, ESPN

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

11 a.m., Ohio State at Nebraska, Fox

11 a.m., Wake Forest at North Carolina, ABC

11 a.m., Liberty at Mississippi, SEC

11 a.m., Illinois at Minnesota, ESPN2

11 a.m., Pittsburgh at Duke, ACC

11 a.m., Louisiana Tech at UAB, CBSN

11 a.m., Kansas State at Kansas, FS1

11 a.m., SMU at Memphis, ESPNU

2 p.m., California at Arizona, PAC12

2:30 p.m., Michigan State at Purdue, ABC

2:30 p.m., Tulsa at Cincinnati, ESPN2

2:30 p.m., Navy at Notre Dame, NBC

2:30 p.m., Oklahoma State at West Virginia, ESPN

2:30 p.m., Baylor at TCU, Fox

2:30 p.m., Auburn at Texas A&M, CBS

2:30 p.m., Wisconsin at Rutgers, BTN

2:30 p.m., Penn State at Maryland, FS1

2:30 p.m., Colorado State at Wyoming, CBSN

3 p.m., Mississippi State at Arkansas, SEC

3 p.m., NC State at Florida State, ACC

3 p.m., Tulane at UCF, ESPNU

6 p.m., LSU at Alabama, ESPN

6 p.m., Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN2

6 p.m., Boise State at Fresno State, CBSN

6 p.m., Oregon State at Colorado, PAC12

6:30 p.m., Oregon at Washington, ABC

6:30 p.m., Indiana at Michigan, Fox

6:30 p.m., Florida at South Carolina, SEC

6:30 p.m., Clemson at Louisville, ACC

6:30 p.m., Texas at Iowa State, FS1

6:30 p.m., Houston at South Florida, ESPNU

9 p.m., San Jose State at Nevada, FS2

9:15 p.m., UT-San Antonio at UTEP, ESPN2

9:30 p.m., USC at Arizona State, ESPN

10 p.m., San Diego State at Hawaii, FS1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News