College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:
Best bets
(Besides the Huskers, of course)
No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M: Both teams are making Alabama sweat it out atop the SEC West standings. Auburn is coming off a big win against Mississippi.
No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina: For the first time in program history, Wake Forest is a top-10 team, but the Demon Deacons are road underdogs in this one.
No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue: The Spartans are rolling and now they're in the College Football Playoff race. But doesn't this feel like a trap game?
Thursday's game
6:30 p.m., Georgia State at Louisiana, ESPN
Friday's games
6:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at Boston College, ESPN2
9:30 p.m., Utah at Stanford, FS1
Saturday's games
10:30 a.m., Army at Air Force, CBS
11 a.m., Missouri at Georgia, ESPN
11 a.m., Ohio State at Nebraska, Fox
11 a.m., Wake Forest at North Carolina, ABC
11 a.m., Liberty at Mississippi, SEC
11 a.m., Illinois at Minnesota, ESPN2
11 a.m., Pittsburgh at Duke, ACC
11 a.m., Louisiana Tech at UAB, CBSN
11 a.m., Kansas State at Kansas, FS1
11 a.m., SMU at Memphis, ESPNU
2 p.m., California at Arizona, PAC12
2:30 p.m., Michigan State at Purdue, ABC
2:30 p.m., Tulsa at Cincinnati, ESPN2
2:30 p.m., Navy at Notre Dame, NBC
2:30 p.m., Oklahoma State at West Virginia, ESPN
2:30 p.m., Baylor at TCU, Fox
2:30 p.m., Auburn at Texas A&M, CBS
2:30 p.m., Wisconsin at Rutgers, BTN
2:30 p.m., Penn State at Maryland, FS1
2:30 p.m., Colorado State at Wyoming, CBSN
3 p.m., Mississippi State at Arkansas, SEC
3 p.m., NC State at Florida State, ACC
3 p.m., Tulane at UCF, ESPNU
6 p.m., LSU at Alabama, ESPN
6 p.m., Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN2
6 p.m., Boise State at Fresno State, CBSN
6 p.m., Oregon State at Colorado, PAC12
6:30 p.m., Oregon at Washington, ABC
6:30 p.m., Indiana at Michigan, Fox
6:30 p.m., Florida at South Carolina, SEC
6:30 p.m., Clemson at Louisville, ACC
6:30 p.m., Texas at Iowa State, FS1
6:30 p.m., Houston at South Florida, ESPNU
9 p.m., San Jose State at Nevada, FS2
9:15 p.m., UT-San Antonio at UTEP, ESPN2
9:30 p.m., USC at Arizona State, ESPN
10 p.m., San Diego State at Hawaii, FS1