College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State: The Wolverines and Spartans are each 7-0 for the first time since the 1960s. The loser is likely out of the Big Ten East title race.

No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin: The Badgers' Big Ten West hopes were on life support a couple of weeks ago. A win here puts them back in the thick of the race.

No. 10 Mississippi at No. 18 Auburn: Auburn has bounced back nicely after losses to Georgia and Penn State. Lane Kiffin is currently the flavor of the month in college football.

Thursday's games

6:30 p.m., Troy at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2

6:30 p.m., South Florida at East Carolina, ESPN

Friday's games

6:30 p.m., Navy at Tulsa, ESPN2

9 p.m., UNLV at Nevada, CBSN

Saturday's games