College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
topical

College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Northwestern Michigan Football

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy scrambles during the second half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 CARLOS OSORIO, The Associated Press

Beginning with the starting QB, Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss four Husker notes Monday at Memorial Stadium.

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State: The Wolverines and Spartans are each 7-0 for the first time since the 1960s. The loser is likely out of the Big Ten East title race.

No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin: The Badgers' Big Ten West hopes were on life support a couple of weeks ago. A win here puts them back in the thick of the race.

No. 10 Mississippi at No. 18 Auburn: Auburn has bounced back nicely after losses to Georgia and Penn State. Lane Kiffin is currently the flavor of the month in college football.

Thursday's games

6:30 p.m., Troy at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2

6:30 p.m., South Florida at East Carolina, ESPN

Friday's games

6:30 p.m., Navy at Tulsa, ESPN2

9 p.m., UNLV at Nevada, CBSN

Saturday's games

11 a.m., Cincinnati at Tulane, ESPN2

11 a.m., Michigan at Michigan State, Fox

11 a.m., Iowa at Wisconsin, ESPN

11 a.m., Texas at Baylor, ABC

11 a.m., Miami at Pittsburgh, ACC

11 a.m., Rutgers at Illinois, BTN

11 a.m., Bowling Green at Buffalo, CBSN

11 a.m., Texas State at Louisiana, ESPNU

2 p.m., Missouri at Vanderbilt, SEC

2 p.m., Washington State at Arizona State, FS1

2:30 p.m., Georgia vs. Florida, CBS

2:30 p.m., Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ABC

2:30 p.m., Colorado at Oregon, Fox

2:30 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, CBSN

2:30 p.m., Florida State at Clemson, ESPN

2:30 p.m., Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN

2:30 p.m., Purdue at Nebraska, ESPN2

2:30 p.m., TCU at Kansas State, ESPNU

3 p.m., Duke at Wake Forest, ACC

3 p.m., Wyoming at San Jose State, FS2

6 p.m., Mississippi at Auburn, ESPN

6 p.m., Kentucky at Mississippi State, SEC

6 p.m., Kansas at Oklahoma State, FS1

6 p.m., SMU at Houston, ESPN2

6 p.m., Oregon State at California, PAC12

6 p.m., Arizona at USC, ESPNU

6 p.m., Boise State at Colorado State, CBSN

6:30 p.m., Penn State at Ohio State, ABC

6:30 p.m., North Carolina at Notre Dame, NBC

6:30 p.m., Louisville at NC State, ACC

9 p.m.,  UCLA at Utah, ESPN

9:15 p.m., Virginia at BYU, ESPN2

9:30 p.m., Fresno State at San Diego State, CBSN

9:30 p.m., Washington at Stanford, FS1

 

