College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:
Weekend best bets
(Besides the Huskers, of course)
No. 12 Indiana at No. 16 Wisconsin: It could be tough sledding for the Hoosiers, who are without QB Michael Penix, but RB Stevie Scott gives them a chance to hang with the Badgers.
No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn: The Aggies didn't look sharp last week against LSU, and can't afford to sleepwalk in the house of War Eagle. Auburn has won three of four.
No. 1 Alabama at LSU: Normally, this has national title implications, but the Tigers are struggling. They're improving, too, but LSU doesn't have the horses to hang with QB Mac Jones and the Tide.
Thursday's games
5 p.m., Louisiana Tech at North Texas, CBSN
8:30 p.m., Air Force at Utah State, CBSN
Friday's games
7:30 p.m., Louisiana at Appalachian State, ESPN
8:30 p.m., Boise State at UNLV, CBSN
Saturday's games
11 a.m., Ohio State at Michigan State, ABC
11 a.m., Texas A&M at Auburn, ESPN
11 a.m., Oklahoma State at TCU, ESPN2
11 a.m., Western Carolina at North Carolina, ACC
11 a.m., Kansas at Texas Tech, FS2
11 a.m., Nebraska at Purdue, BTN
11 a.m., Penn State at Rutgers, FS1
11 a.m., Arkansas at Missouri, SEC
11 a.m., Texas at Kansas State, Fox
1 p.m., Liberty at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU
1:30 p.m., Syracuse at Notre Dame, NBC
2:30 p.m., Florida at Tennessee, CBS
2:30 p.m., West Virginia at Iowa State, ESPN
2:30 p.m., Indiana at Wisconsin, ABC
2:30 p.m., Iowa at Illinois, FS1
2:30 p.m., Tulsa at Navy, ESPN2
2:30 p.m., Buffalo at Ohio, CBSN
3 p.m., Vanderbilt at Georgia, SEC
3 p.m., Stanford at Washington, Fox
3 p.m., Georgia Tech at NC State, ACC
4:30 p.m., Ball State at Central Michigan, ESPNU
6 p.m., Oregon at California, ESPN
6 p.m., Colorado at Arizona, FS1
6 p.m., Colorado State at San Diego State, CBSN
6:30 p.m., Clemson at Virginia Tech, ABC
6:30 p.m., South Carolina at Kentucky, SEC
7 p.m., Alabama at LSU, CBS
7 p.m., Miami at Duke, ACC
7 p.m., Baylor at Oklahoma, Fox
8 p.m., Houston at SMU, ESPNU
9:30 p.m., Fresno State at Nevada, FS1
9:30 p.m., Wyoming at New Mexico, CBSN
9:30 p.m., Oregon State at Utah, ESPN
9:30 p.m., UCLA at Arizona State, FS1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!