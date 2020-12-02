College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Weekend best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 12 Indiana at No. 16 Wisconsin: It could be tough sledding for the Hoosiers, who are without QB Michael Penix, but RB Stevie Scott gives them a chance to hang with the Badgers.

No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn: The Aggies didn't look sharp last week against LSU, and can't afford to sleepwalk in the house of War Eagle. Auburn has won three of four.

No. 1 Alabama at LSU: Normally, this has national title implications, but the Tigers are struggling. They're improving, too, but LSU doesn't have the horses to hang with QB Mac Jones and the Tide.

Thursday's games

5 p.m., Louisiana Tech at North Texas, CBSN

8:30 p.m., Air Force at Utah State, CBSN

Friday's games

7:30 p.m., Louisiana at Appalachian State, ESPN

8:30 p.m., Boise State at UNLV, CBSN