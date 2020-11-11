College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:
Saturday's best bets
(Besides the Huskers, of course)
No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan: The Badgers haven't played since Oct. 24. Michigan hasn't won since Oct. 24. Wisconsin can't afford a loss with an abbreviated schedule.
No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech: A home upset of the Canes would certainly help in erasing the taste left by a bad loss to Liberty for the Hokies. They'll need to slow down D'Eriq King, though.
No. 23 Northwestern at Purdue: The Wildcats and Boilers are a combined 5-0, and the winner can take control of the Big Ten West race. Strange year, right?
Thursday's game
7 p.m., Colorado State at Boise State, FS1
Friday's games
6 p.m., Fla. Atlantic at Fla. International, CBSN
6 p.m., Iowa at Minnesota, FS1
6:30 p.m., East Carolina at Cincinnati, ESPN2
Saturday's games
11 a.m., Miami at Virginia Tech, ESPN2
11 a.m., Indiana at Michigan State, ABC
11 a.m., Coastal Carolina at Troy, ESPNU
11 a.m., Middle Tennessee at Marshall, CBSN
11 a.m., Penn State at Nebraska, FS1
11 a.m., Illinois at Rutgers, BTN
11 a.m., Wake Forest at North Carolina, ACC
11 a.m., TCU at West Virginia, Fox
11 a.m., Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SEC
1:30 p.m., Fresno State at Utah State, FS2
2:30 p.m., Notre Dame at Boston College, ABC
2:30 p.m., USC at Arizona, Fox
2:30 p.m., Southern Miss at W. Kentucky, CBSN
2:30 p.m., Louisville at Virginia, ACC
2:30 p.m., Colorado at Stanford, ESPN2
3 p.m., Baylor at Texas Tech, FS1
5:30 p.m., Nevada at New Mexico, FS2
6 p.m., Arkansas at Florida, ESPN
6 p.m., Oregon at Washington State, Fox
6 p.m., SMU at Tulsa, ESPN2
6:30 p.m., Wisconsin at Michigan, ABC
6:30 p.m., Northwestern at Purdue, BTN
6:30 p.m., Temple at UCF, ESPNU
6:30 p.m., Florida State at NC State, ACC
6:30 p.m., South Carolina at Ole Miss;SEC
9:30 p.m., UNLV at San Jose State, FS2
9:30 p.m., California at Arizona State, ESPN2
9:30 p.m., Utah at UCLA, FS1
