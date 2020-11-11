College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Saturday's best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan: The Badgers haven't played since Oct. 24. Michigan hasn't won since Oct. 24. Wisconsin can't afford a loss with an abbreviated schedule.

No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech: A home upset of the Canes would certainly help in erasing the taste left by a bad loss to Liberty for the Hokies. They'll need to slow down D'Eriq King, though.

No. 23 Northwestern at Purdue: The Wildcats and Boilers are a combined 5-0, and the winner can take control of the Big Ten West race. Strange year, right?

Thursday's game

7 p.m., Colorado State at Boise State, FS1

Friday's games

6 p.m., Fla. Atlantic at Fla. International, CBSN

6 p.m., Iowa at Minnesota, FS1

6:30 p.m., East Carolina at Cincinnati, ESPN2