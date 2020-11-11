 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
View Comments
topical

College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Northwestern Football

Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey.

 Associated Press file photo

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Saturday's best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan: The Badgers haven't played since Oct. 24. Michigan hasn't won since Oct. 24. Wisconsin can't afford a loss with an abbreviated schedule.

No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech: A home upset of the Canes would certainly help in erasing the taste left by a bad loss to Liberty for the Hokies. They'll need to slow down D'Eriq King, though.

No. 23 Northwestern at Purdue: The Wildcats and Boilers are a combined 5-0, and the winner can take control of the Big Ten West race. Strange year, right? 

Thursday's game

7 p.m., Colorado State at Boise State, FS1

Friday's games

6 p.m., Fla. Atlantic at Fla. International, CBSN

6 p.m., Iowa at Minnesota, FS1

6:30 p.m., East Carolina at Cincinnati, ESPN2

Saturday's games

11 a.m., Miami at Virginia Tech, ESPN2

11 a.m., Indiana at Michigan State, ABC

11 a.m., Coastal Carolina at Troy, ESPNU

11 a.m., Middle Tennessee at Marshall, CBSN

11 a.m., Penn State at Nebraska, FS1

11 a.m., Illinois at Rutgers, BTN

11 a.m., Wake Forest at North Carolina, ACC

11 a.m., TCU at West Virginia, Fox

11 a.m., Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SEC

1:30 p.m., Fresno State at Utah State, FS2

2:30 p.m., Notre Dame at Boston College, ABC

2:30 p.m., USC at Arizona, Fox

2:30 p.m., Southern Miss at W. Kentucky, CBSN

2:30 p.m., Louisville at Virginia, ACC

2:30 p.m., Colorado at Stanford, ESPN2

3 p.m., Baylor at Texas Tech, FS1

5:30 p.m., Nevada at New Mexico, FS2

6 p.m., Arkansas at Florida, ESPN

6 p.m., Oregon at Washington State, Fox

6 p.m., SMU at Tulsa, ESPN2

6:30 p.m., Wisconsin at Michigan, ABC

6:30 p.m., Northwestern at Purdue, BTN

6:30 p.m., Temple at UCF, ESPNU

6:30 p.m., Florida State at NC State, ACC

6:30 p.m., South Carolina at Ole Miss;SEC

9:30 p.m., UNLV at San Jose State, FS2

9:30 p.m., California at Arizona State, ESPN2

9:30 p.m., Utah at UCLA, FS1

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down the word of the day, and more takes from Tuesday's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News