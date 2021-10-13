College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:
Best bets
(Besides the Huskers, of course)
No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas: Pokes are getting it done with defense. The Horns will be steaming after letting the OU game slip away.
No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia: Raise your hand if you had Georgia and Kentucky standing as the lone unbeaten SEC teams by Week 7.
No. 19 BYU at Baylor: Future Big 12 mates will meet in Waco. This one has entertaining written all over it. The Bears have a good QB in Gerry Bohanon.
Thursday's games
6:30 p.m., Navy at Memphis, ESPN
6:30 p.m., Georgia Southern at South Alabama, ESPNU
Friday's games
6 p.m., Marshall at North Texas, CBSN
6 p.m., Clemson at Syracuse, ESPN
9:30 p.m., California at Oregon, ESPN
9:30 p.m., San Diego State at San Jose State, CBSN
Saturday's games
11 a.m., UCF at Cincinnati, ABC
11 a.m., Michigan State at Indiana, FS1
11 a.m., Oklahoma State at Texas, Fox
11 a.m., Auburn at Arkansas, CBS
11 a.m., Florida at LSU, ESPN
11 a.m., Texas A&M at Missouri, SEC
11 a.m., Nebraska at Minnesota, ESPN2
11 a.m., Rutgers at Northwestern, BTN
11 a.m., Yale at UConn, CBSN
11 a.m., Tulsa at South Florida, ESPNU
2:30 p.m., Kentucky at Georgia, CBS
2:30 p.m., Purdue at Iowa, ABC
2:30 p.m., BYU at Baylor, ESPN
2:30 p.m., Miami at North Carolina, ACC
2:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ESPN2
2:30 p.m., Kent State at Western Michigan, ESPNU
2:30 p.m., Arizona at Colorado, PAC12
2:30 p.m., Fresno State at Wyoming, FS2
3 p.m., Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC
6 p.m., Alabama at Mississippi State, ESPN
6 p.m., Utah State at UNLV, CBSN
6:30 p.m., TCU at Oklahoma, ABC
6:30 p.m., Mississippi at Tennessee, SEC
6:30 p.m., NC State at Boston College, ACC
6:30 p.m., Iowa State at Kansas State, ESPN2
6:30 p.m., Stanford at Washington State, ESPNU
7 p.m., Army at Wisconsin, BTN
7:30 p.m., UCLA at Washington, Fox
8 p.m., Air Force at Boise State, FS1
9 p.m., Arizona State at Utah, ESPN
9:30 p.m., Hawaii at Nevada, CBSN