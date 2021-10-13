 Skip to main content
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
LSU Kentucky Football

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

 Associated Press

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel deliver the latest Two-Minute Drill from Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas: Pokes are getting it done with defense. The Horns will be steaming after letting the OU game slip away.

No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia: Raise your hand if you had Georgia and Kentucky standing as the lone unbeaten SEC teams by Week 7.

No. 19 BYU at Baylor: Future Big 12 mates will meet in Waco. This one has entertaining written all over it. The Bears have a good QB in Gerry Bohanon.

Thursday's games

6:30 p.m., Navy at Memphis, ESPN

6:30 p.m., Georgia Southern at South Alabama, ESPNU

Friday's games

6 p.m., Marshall at North Texas, CBSN

6 p.m., Clemson at Syracuse, ESPN

9:30 p.m., California at Oregon, ESPN

9:30 p.m., San Diego State at San Jose State, CBSN

Saturday's games

11 a.m., UCF at Cincinnati, ABC

11 a.m., Michigan State at Indiana, FS1

11 a.m., Oklahoma State at Texas, Fox

11 a.m., Auburn at Arkansas, CBS

11 a.m., Florida at LSU, ESPN

11 a.m., Texas A&M at Missouri, SEC

11 a.m., Nebraska at Minnesota, ESPN2

11 a.m., Rutgers at Northwestern, BTN

11 a.m., Yale at UConn, CBSN

11 a.m., Tulsa at South Florida, ESPNU

2:30 p.m., Kentucky at Georgia, CBS

2:30 p.m., Purdue at Iowa, ABC

2:30 p.m., BYU at Baylor, ESPN

2:30 p.m., Miami at North Carolina, ACC

2:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ESPN2

2:30 p.m., Kent State at Western Michigan, ESPNU

2:30 p.m., Arizona at Colorado, PAC12

2:30 p.m., Fresno State at Wyoming, FS2

3 p.m., Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC

6 p.m.,  Alabama at Mississippi State, ESPN

6 p.m., Utah State at UNLV, CBSN

6:30 p.m., TCU at Oklahoma, ABC

6:30 p.m., Mississippi at Tennessee, SEC

6:30 p.m., NC State at Boston College, ACC

6:30 p.m., Iowa State at Kansas State, ESPN2

6:30 p.m., Stanford at Washington State, ESPNU

7 p.m., Army at Wisconsin, BTN

7:30 p.m., UCLA at Washington, Fox

8 p.m., Air Force at Boise State, FS1

9 p.m., Arizona State at Utah, ESPN

9:30 p.m., Hawaii at Nevada, CBSN

 

