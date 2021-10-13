College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas: Pokes are getting it done with defense. The Horns will be steaming after letting the OU game slip away.

No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia: Raise your hand if you had Georgia and Kentucky standing as the lone unbeaten SEC teams by Week 7.

No. 19 BYU at Baylor: Future Big 12 mates will meet in Waco. This one has entertaining written all over it. The Bears have a good QB in Gerry Bohanon.

Thursday's games

6:30 p.m., Navy at Memphis, ESPN

6:30 p.m., Georgia Southern at South Alabama, ESPNU

Friday's games

6 p.m., Marshall at North Texas, CBSN

6 p.m., Clemson at Syracuse, ESPN

9:30 p.m., California at Oregon, ESPN

9:30 p.m., San Diego State at San Jose State, CBSN