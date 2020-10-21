 Skip to main content
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

  • Updated
Minnesota Preview Football

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) runs for a touchdown against Penn State during a 2019 contest in Minneapolis.

 Associated Press file photo

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Weekend's best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota: We know it's Week 1 in the Big Ten, but Michigan desperately needs this one, otherwise the Jim Harbaugh chatter picks up.

No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State: Okie State has won nine of the past 11 matchups in the series and can take control of the Big 12 with a win Saturday.

No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU: SMU is 5-0 and Texas transfer QB Shane Buechele is having a big season (1,700 passing yards, 12 TDs).

Thursday's game

6:30 p.m., Arkansas State at Appalachian State, ESPN

Friday's games

6:30 p.m., Tulsa at South Florida, ESPN

7 p.m., Illinois at Wisconsin, BTN

7 p.m., Louisiana at UAB, CBSN

Saturday's games

11 a.m., Syracuse at Clemson, ACC

11 a.m., Nebraska at Ohio State, Fox

11 a.m., NC State at North Carolina, ESPN

11 a.m., Kansas at Kansas State, FS1

11 a.m., Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU

11 a.m., Auburn at Ole Miss, SEC

11 a.m., Oklahoma at TCU, ABC

11 a.m., Mercer at Army, CBSN

1 p.m., Tulane at UCF, ESPN2

2:30 p.m., Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, ABC

2:30 p.m., Iowa State at Oklahoma State, Fox

2:30 p.m., Penn State at Indiana, FS1

2:30 p.m., Houston at Navy, CBSN

2:30 p.m., Baylor at Texas, ESPN

2:30 p.m., Iowa at Purdue, BTN

3 p.m., Georgia State at Troy, ESPNU

3 p.m., Georgia Tech at Boston College, ACC

3 p.m., Kentucky at Missouri, SEC

4:30 p.m., West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPN2

6 p.m., South Carolina at LSU, ESPN

6 p.m., Utah State at Boise State, FS1

6 p.m., Wyoming at Nevada, CBSN

6:30 p.m., Michigan at Minnesota, ABC

6:30 p.m., Maryland at Northwestern, BTN

7 p.m., Virginia at Miami, ACC

7 p.m., Louisiana Tech at UT-San Antonio, ESPNU

8 p.m., Cincinnati at SMU, ESPN2

8 p.m., New Mexico at Colorado State, FS2

9:15 p.m., Texas State at BYU, ESPN

9:30 p.m., UNLV at San Diego State, CBSN

9:30 p.m., Air Force at San Jose State, FS1



