College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Weekend's best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota: We know it's Week 1 in the Big Ten, but Michigan desperately needs this one, otherwise the Jim Harbaugh chatter picks up.

No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State: Okie State has won nine of the past 11 matchups in the series and can take control of the Big 12 with a win Saturday.

No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU: SMU is 5-0 and Texas transfer QB Shane Buechele is having a big season (1,700 passing yards, 12 TDs).

Thursday's game

6:30 p.m., Arkansas State at Appalachian State, ESPN

Friday's games

6:30 p.m., Tulsa at South Florida, ESPN

7 p.m., Illinois at Wisconsin, BTN

7 p.m., Louisiana at UAB, CBSN

Saturday's games