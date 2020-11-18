College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Saturday's best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern: The winner will have the inside track to the West Division crown; Badgers are still thinking College Football Playoff.

No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State: OSU is a three-touchdown favorite, and yet this appears to be the Buckeyes' biggest test until Dec. 19.

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma: Bedlam comes early this year. The Sooners have won five straight in the series, all by double digits.

Thursday's game

6:30 p.m., Tulane at Tulsa, ESPN

Friday's games

6 p.m., Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN

6:30 p.m., Purdue at Minnesota, BTN

7 p.m., UMass at Fla. Atlantic, CBSN

8:30 p.m., New Mexico at Air Force, FS1

Saturday's games