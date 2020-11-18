 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
View Comments
topical

College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (84) celebrates his touchdown in the third quarter against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday.

 Associated Press file photo

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Saturday's best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern: The winner will have the inside track to the West Division crown; Badgers are still thinking College Football Playoff.

No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State: OSU is a three-touchdown favorite, and yet this appears to be the Buckeyes' biggest test until Dec. 19.

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma: Bedlam comes early this year. The Sooners have won five straight in the series, all by double digits.

Thursday's game

6:30 p.m., Tulane at Tulsa, ESPN

Friday's games

6 p.m., Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN

6:30 p.m., Purdue at Minnesota, BTN

7 p.m., UMass at Fla. Atlantic, CBSN

8:30 p.m., New Mexico at Air Force, FS1

Saturday's games

11 a.m., Indiana at Ohio State, Fox

11 a.m., Clemson at Florida State, ABC

11 a.m., Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN

11 a.m., Appalachian State at C. Carolina, ESPN2

11 a.m., Illinois at Nebraska, FS1

11 a.m., Georgia Southern at Army, CBSN

11 a.m., LSU at Arkansas, SEC

2:30 p.m., Wisconsin at Northwestern, ABC

2:30 p.m., Iowa at Penn State, BTN

2:30 p.m., San Diego State at Nevada, CBS

2:30 p.m., California at Oregon State, FS1

2:30 p.m., Cincinnati at Central Florida, ESPN

3 p.m., Kentucky at Alabama, SEC

3 p.m., Kansas State at Iowa State, Fox

3 p.m., Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, ACC

3 p.m., Georgia State at S. Alabama, ESPNU

6 p.m., Tennessee at Auburn, ESPN

6 p.m., San Jose State at Fresno State, CBSN

6:30 p.m., Mississippi State at Georgia, SEC

6:30 p.m., Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, ABC

6:30 p.m., Michigan at Rutgers, BTN

7 p.m., Arizona at Washington, Fox

9:30 p.m., USC at Utah, ESPN

9:30 p.m., Washington State at Stanford, FS1

10 p.m., Boise State at Hawaii, CBSN

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Takeaways from conversations with Nebraska coordinators and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News