 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
0 Comments
topical

College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

  • 0
New Mexico Texas A M Football

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller has led the charge for the No. 11 Aggies, who play at No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday.

 Associated Press file photo

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor: The Bears will need to fix some leaks on defense (allowed 562 yards last week to TCU) if it wants to prevail against OU.

No. 16 NC State at No. 12 Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons, who lost their first game last week, rank No. 3 in the nation in scoring offense. NC State ranks sixth in scoring defense.

No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss: The Aggies are rolling behind RB Isaiah Spiller and a stout defense. The Rebel offense is among the nation's best.

Thursday's game

6:30 p.m., North Carolina at Pittsburgh, ESPN

Friday's games

5 p.m., Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPN2

8 p.m., Wyoming at Boise State, FS1

Saturday's games

11 a.m., New Mexico State at Alabama, SEC

11 a.m., Michigan at Penn State, ABC

11 a.m., Oklahoma at Baylor, Fox

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

11 a.m., Mississippi State at Auburn, ESPN

11 a.m., Northwestern at Wisconsin, ESPN2

11 a.m., UConn at Clemson, ACC

11 a.m., Rutgers at Indiana, BTN

11 a.m., West Virginia at Kansas State, FS1

11 a.m., UCF at SMU, ESPNU

11 a.m., Bucknell at Army, CBSN

1 p.m., Utah at Arizona, PAC12

2:30 p.m., Georgia at Tennessee, CBS

2:30 p.m., Purdue at Ohio State, ABC

2:30 p.m., Minnesota at Iowa, BTN

2:30 p.m., UAB at Marshall, CBSN

2:30 p.m., Miami at Florida State, ESPN

2:30 p.m., Duke at Virginia Tech, ACC

2:30 p.m., Iowa State at Texas Tech, ESPN2

3 p.m., Maryland at Michigan State, Fox

3 p.m., South Carolina at Missouri, SEC

3 p.m., Tulsa at Tulane, ESPNU

4:30 p.m., Stanford at Oregon State, PAC12

6 p.m., Texas A&M at Mississippi, ESPN

6 p.m., Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN2

6 p.m., Air Force at Colorado State, CBSN

6:30 p.m., Notre Dame at Virginia, ABC

6:30 p.m., NC State at Wake Forest, ACC

6:30 p.m., Arkansas at LSU, SEC

6:30 p.m., Kansas at Texas, ESPNU

7 p.m., TCU at Oklahoma State, Fox

8 p.m., Colorado at UCLA, PAC12

9:30 p.m., Washington State at Oregon, ESPN

9:30 p.m., Nevada at San Diego State, CBSN

9:30 p.m., Utah State at San Jose State, FS1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News