College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor: The Bears will need to fix some leaks on defense (allowed 562 yards last week to TCU) if it wants to prevail against OU.

No. 16 NC State at No. 12 Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons, who lost their first game last week, rank No. 3 in the nation in scoring offense. NC State ranks sixth in scoring defense.

No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss: The Aggies are rolling behind RB Isaiah Spiller and a stout defense. The Rebel offense is among the nation's best.

Thursday's game

6:30 p.m., North Carolina at Pittsburgh, ESPN

Friday's games

5 p.m., Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPN2

8 p.m., Wyoming at Boise State, FS1

Saturday's games

11 a.m., New Mexico State at Alabama, SEC

11 a.m., Michigan at Penn State, ABC