College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:
Best bets
No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor: The Bears will need to fix some leaks on defense (allowed 562 yards last week to TCU) if it wants to prevail against OU.
No. 16 NC State at No. 12 Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons, who lost their first game last week, rank No. 3 in the nation in scoring offense. NC State ranks sixth in scoring defense.
No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss: The Aggies are rolling behind RB Isaiah Spiller and a stout defense. The Rebel offense is among the nation's best.
Thursday's game
6:30 p.m., North Carolina at Pittsburgh, ESPN
Friday's games
5 p.m., Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPN2
8 p.m., Wyoming at Boise State, FS1
Saturday's games
11 a.m., New Mexico State at Alabama, SEC
11 a.m., Michigan at Penn State, ABC
11 a.m., Oklahoma at Baylor, Fox
11 a.m., Mississippi State at Auburn, ESPN
11 a.m., Northwestern at Wisconsin, ESPN2
11 a.m., UConn at Clemson, ACC
11 a.m., Rutgers at Indiana, BTN
11 a.m., West Virginia at Kansas State, FS1
11 a.m., UCF at SMU, ESPNU
11 a.m., Bucknell at Army, CBSN
1 p.m., Utah at Arizona, PAC12
2:30 p.m., Georgia at Tennessee, CBS
2:30 p.m., Purdue at Ohio State, ABC
2:30 p.m., Minnesota at Iowa, BTN
2:30 p.m., UAB at Marshall, CBSN
2:30 p.m., Miami at Florida State, ESPN
2:30 p.m., Duke at Virginia Tech, ACC
2:30 p.m., Iowa State at Texas Tech, ESPN2
3 p.m., Maryland at Michigan State, Fox
3 p.m., South Carolina at Missouri, SEC
3 p.m., Tulsa at Tulane, ESPNU
4:30 p.m., Stanford at Oregon State, PAC12
6 p.m., Texas A&M at Mississippi, ESPN
6 p.m., Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN2
6 p.m., Air Force at Colorado State, CBSN
6:30 p.m., Notre Dame at Virginia, ABC
6:30 p.m., NC State at Wake Forest, ACC
6:30 p.m., Arkansas at LSU, SEC
6:30 p.m., Kansas at Texas, ESPNU
7 p.m., TCU at Oklahoma State, Fox
8 p.m., Colorado at UCLA, PAC12
9:30 p.m., Washington State at Oregon, ESPN
9:30 p.m., Nevada at San Diego State, CBSN
9:30 p.m., Utah State at San Jose State, FS1