College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State: Somehow this landed in the morning kick window, but nevertheless, it's the day's best game on paper. We could see a lot of points.

No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State: Iowa looked very good in dismantling Indiana. ISU did not. But Matt Campbell will have the Cyclones ready.

Washington at Michigan: This lost some sizzle after Washington was upset by FCS Montana, however, if Jim Harbaugh loses this one … oh, boy.

Friday's games

6:30 p.m., Kansas at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2

7 p.m., N. Carolina A&T at Duke, ACC

8 p.m., North Dakota at Utah State, CBSN

8:30 p.m., UTEP at Boise State, FS1

Saturday's games

10 a.m., Illinois at Virginia, ACC