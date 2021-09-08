 Skip to main content
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
Ohio St Football

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass against Minnesota in the second quarter Thursday in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31.

 BRUCK KLUCKHOHN, The Associated Press

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State: Somehow this landed in the morning kick window, but nevertheless, it's the day's best game on paper. We could see a lot of points.

No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State: Iowa looked very good in dismantling Indiana. ISU did not. But Matt Campbell will have the Cyclones ready.

Washington at Michigan: This lost some sizzle after Washington was upset by FCS Montana, however, if Jim Harbaugh loses this one … oh, boy.

Friday's games

6:30 p.m., Kansas at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2

7 p.m., N. Carolina A&T at Duke, ACC

8 p.m., North Dakota at Utah State, CBSN

8:30 p.m., UTEP at Boise State, FS1

Saturday's games

10 a.m., Illinois at Virginia, ACC

10:30 a.m., Western Kentucky at Army, CBSN

11 a.m., Oregon at Ohio State, Fox

11 a.m., Alabama State at Auburn, SEC

11 a.m., Pittsburgh at Tennessee, ESPN

11 a.m., Teams TBA, BTN

11 a.m., Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, ESPNU

2 p.m., Purdue at UConn, CBSN

2:30 p.m., Texas A&M at Colorado, Fox

2:30 p.m., Ball State at Penn State, FS1

2:30 p.m., Buffalo at Nebraska, BTN

2:30 p.m., California at TCU, ESPNU

2:30 p.m., Air Force at Navy, CBS

3 p.m., Mercer at Alabama, SEC

3:30 p.m., Iowa at Iowa State, ABC

4 p.m., SC State at Clemson, ACC

5 p.m., Portland State at Washington State, PAC12

5:30 p.m., Houston at Rice, CBSN

6 p.m., Texas at Arkansas, ESPN

6 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin, FS1

6 p.m., Appalachian State at Miami, ESPNU

6 p.m., NC State at Mississippi State, ESPN2

6:30 p.m., Missouri at Kentucky, SEC

6:30 p.m., Teams TBA, BTN

7 p.m., Washington at Michigan, ABC

9 p.m., Vanderbilt at Colorado State, CBSN

9 p.m., San Diego State at Arizona, PAC12

9:15 p.m., Utah at BYU, ESPN

9:30 p.m., Stanford at USC, FOX

9:30 p.m., UNLV at Arizona State, ESPN2

10 p.m., Hawaii at Oregon State, FS1

 

