College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Weekend best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Notre Dame: Round 2 between the Tigers and Irish, only this time Trevor Lawrence is playing and it's for the ACC title.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 7 Florida: Alabama's offense is averaging nearly 50 points per game, and that's against an all-SEC schedule.

No. 14 Northwestern vs. No. 4 Ohio State: No one is really giving the Wildcats a chance, and coach Pat Fitzgerald may be pretty cool with that.

Friday's games

6 p.m., UAB at Marshall, CBSN

6:30 p.m., Ball State vs. Buffalo, ESPN

6:30 p.m., Nebraska at Rutgers, BTN

7 p.m., Oregon at USC, Fox

Saturday's games

11 a.m., Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Fox

11 a.m., Texas A&M at Tennessee, ESPN