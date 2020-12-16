College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:
Weekend best bets
(Besides the Huskers, of course)
No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Notre Dame: Round 2 between the Tigers and Irish, only this time Trevor Lawrence is playing and it's for the ACC title.
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 7 Florida: Alabama's offense is averaging nearly 50 points per game, and that's against an all-SEC schedule.
No. 14 Northwestern vs. No. 4 Ohio State: No one is really giving the Wildcats a chance, and coach Pat Fitzgerald may be pretty cool with that.
Friday's games
6 p.m., UAB at Marshall, CBSN
6:30 p.m., Ball State vs. Buffalo, ESPN
6:30 p.m., Nebraska at Rutgers, BTN
7 p.m., Oregon at USC, Fox
Saturday's games
11 a.m., Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Fox
11 a.m., Texas A&M at Tennessee, ESPN
11 a.m., Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, ABC
11 a.m., Florida State at Wake Forest, ACC
12:30 p.m., Washington State at Utah, FS1
2 p.m., Air Force at Army, CBSN
2:30 p.m., Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, ESPN
2:30 p.m., Ole Miss at LSU, SEC
3 p.m., Clemson vs. Notre Dame, ABC
3 p.m., Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN
3:15 p.m., Boise State vs. San Jose State, Fox
4:30 p.m., Illinois at Penn State, FS1
6 p.m., Stanford at UCLA, ESPN
6:30 p.m., Michigan State at Maryland, BTN
7 p.m., Alabama vs. Florida, CBS
7 p.m., Tulsa at Cincinnati, ABC
9:30 p.m., Arizona State at Oregon State, ESPN
