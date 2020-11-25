College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Weekend best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 15 Iowa State at No. 20 Texas: The Cyclones, who sit atop the Big 12 standings, have one of the nation's top players in RB Breece Hall.

No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 25 North Carolina: The Irish can take another step toward the CFP with a win, but it won't be easy against QB Sam Howell.

No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama: Auburn ended Bama's national title hopes during last year's Iron Bowl. Here's guessing it doesn't happen again.

Thursday's games

1 p.m., Colorado State at Air Force, CBSN

6 p.m., New Mexico at Utah State, FS1

Friday's games

11 a.m., Iowa State at Texas, ABC

Noon, Nebraska at Iowa, Fox

2:30 p.m., Notre Dame at North Carolina, ABC