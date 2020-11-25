 Skip to main content
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
topical

Big 12 This Week Football

Iowa State running back Breece Hall looks for room to run against Texas Tech on Oct. 10, 2020.

 Associated Press file photo

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Weekend best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 15 Iowa State at No. 20 Texas: The Cyclones, who sit atop the Big 12 standings, have one of the nation's top players in RB Breece Hall.

No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 25 North Carolina: The Irish can take another step toward the CFP with a win, but it won't be easy against QB Sam Howell.

No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama: Auburn ended Bama's national title hopes during last year's Iron Bowl. Here's guessing it doesn't happen again.

Thursday's games

1 p.m., Colorado State at Air Force, CBSN

6 p.m., New Mexico at Utah State, FS1

Friday's games

11 a.m., Iowa State at Texas, ABC

Noon, Nebraska at Iowa, Fox

2:30 p.m., Notre Dame at North Carolina, ABC

2:30 p.m., UCF at South Florida, ESPN

3 p.m., Wyoming at UNLV, FS1

3 p.m., Stanford at California, Fox

3 p.m., Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, CBSN

6:30 p.m., Oregon at Oregon State, ESPN

Saturday's games

11 a.m., Ohio State at Illinois, FS1

11 a.m., Kentucky at Florida, ESPN

11 a.m., Maryland at Indiana, ESPN2

11 a.m., Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, Fox

11 a.m., Kent State at Buffalo, CBSN

11 a.m., Penn State at Michigan, ABC

11 a.m., NC State at Syracuse, ACC

11 a.m., Vanderbilt at Missouri, SEC

2:30 p.m., Northwestern at Michigan State, ESPN2

2:30 p.m., Auburn at Alabama, CBS

2:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at Clemson, ESPN

2:30 p.m., Fla. Atlantic at Mid. Tennessee, CBSN

3 p.m., San Jose State at Boise State, Fox

3 p.m., Mississippi State at Ole Miss, SEC

3 p.m., Rutgers at Purdue, FS1

3 p.m., Louisville at Boston College, ACC

6 p.m., LSU at Texas A&M, ESPN

6 p.m., Memphis at Navy, CBSN

6:30 p.m., Georgia at South Carolina, SEC

6:30 p.m., Oklahoma at West Virginia, ABC

7 p.m., TCU at Kansas, FS1

7 p.m., Virginia at Florida State, ACC

7 p.m., Troy at Appalachian State, ESPNU

7 p.m., Arizona at UCLA, Fox

 

