College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:
Best bets
(Besides the Huskers, of course)
No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa: A possible Big Ten championship game preview? At the moment, the Lions and Hawkeyes look like the best teams in the league.
No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn: My gosh, how good is the Georgia defensive line? Arkansas stood no chance last week. Now Tigers QB Bo Nix gets a chance.
No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Mississippi: Both teams are looking to bounce back after losses — the Rebels to Alabama and the Hogs to Georgia. Rebels QB Matt Corral is worth the movie ticket price.
Thursday's games
6:30 p.m., Coastal Carolina, ESPNU
6:30 p.m., Houston at Tulane, ESPN
Friday's games
6 p.m., Temple at Cincinnati, ESPN
6 p.m., Charlotte at Fla. International, CBSN
9:30 p.m., Stanford at Arizona State, ESPN
Saturday's games
11 a.m., Oklahoma vs. Texas, ABC
11 a.m., Maryland at Ohio State, Fox
11 a.m., Michigan State at Rutgers, BTN
11 a.m., Arkansas at Mississippi, ESPN
11 a.m., Vanderbilt at Florida, SEC
11 a.m., South Carolina at Tennessee, ESPN2
11 a.m., West Virginia at Baylor, FS1
11 a.m., Northern Illinois at Toledo, CBSN
1 p.m., Old Dominion at Marshall, CBSN
2 p.m., Virginia at Louisville, ACC
2:30 p.m., Georgia at Auburn, CBS
2:30 p.m., Boise State at BYU, ABC
2:30 p.m., Wake Forest at Syracuse, ESPN2
2:30 p.m., SMU at Navy, CBSN
2:30 p.m., Florida State at North Carolina, ESPN
2:30 p.m., Wisconsin at Illinois, BTN
2:30 p.m., Ball State at Western Michigan, ESPNU
2:30 p.m., San Jose State at Colorado State, FS1
3 p.m., Penn State at Iowa, Fox
3 p.m., North Texas at Missouri, SEC
3 p.m., Oregon State at Washington State, PAC12
6 p.m., TCU at Texas Tech, ESPN
6 p.m., Buffalo at Kent State, ESPNU
6 p.m., Wyoming at Air Force, CBSN
6:30 p.m., Michigan at Nebraska, ABC
6:30 p.m., Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ACC
6:30 p.m., LSU at Kentucky, SEC
7 p.m., Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS
7 p.m., Utah at USC, Fox
8 p.m., New Mexico at San Diego State, FS1
8 p.m., Memphis at Tulsa, ESPN2
9:30 p.m., UCLA at Arizona, ESPN
9:30 p.m., New Mexico State at Nevada, CBSN