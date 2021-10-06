College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa: A possible Big Ten championship game preview? At the moment, the Lions and Hawkeyes look like the best teams in the league.

No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn: My gosh, how good is the Georgia defensive line? Arkansas stood no chance last week. Now Tigers QB Bo Nix gets a chance.

No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Mississippi: Both teams are looking to bounce back after losses — the Rebels to Alabama and the Hogs to Georgia. Rebels QB Matt Corral is worth the movie ticket price.

Thursday's games

6:30 p.m., Coastal Carolina, ESPNU

6:30 p.m., Houston at Tulane, ESPN

Friday's games

6 p.m., Temple at Cincinnati, ESPN

6 p.m., Charlotte at Fla. International, CBSN

9:30 p.m., Stanford at Arizona State, ESPN