College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State: Mike Gundy is 10-3 against the Cyclones, but Ames is never an easy place to win a ball game. Both teams are good at stopping the run.

No. 10 Oregon at UCLA: Chip Kelly will coach against his former team in the Ducks. At 5-2, the Bruins may be turning the corner.

USC at No. 13 Notre Dame: Notre Dame has won 36 straight games against unranked foes. The Trojans seek to end that streak.

Thursday's games

6:30 p.m., Tulane at SMU, ESPN

6:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Charlotte, CBSN

6:30 p.m., Louisiana at Arkansas State, ESPNU

10 p.m., San Jose State at UNLV, CBSN

Friday's games

5 p.m., Middle Tennessee at. UConn, CBSN

6 p.m., Memphis at UCF, ESPN2

8:30 p.m., Colorado State at Utah State, CBSN