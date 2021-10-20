College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:
Best bets
No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State: Mike Gundy is 10-3 against the Cyclones, but Ames is never an easy place to win a ball game. Both teams are good at stopping the run.
No. 10 Oregon at UCLA: Chip Kelly will coach against his former team in the Ducks. At 5-2, the Bruins may be turning the corner.
USC at No. 13 Notre Dame: Notre Dame has won 36 straight games against unranked foes. The Trojans seek to end that streak.
Thursday's games
6:30 p.m., Tulane at SMU, ESPN
6:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Charlotte, CBSN
6:30 p.m., Louisiana at Arkansas State, ESPNU
10 p.m., San Jose State at UNLV, CBSN
Friday's games
5 p.m., Middle Tennessee at. UConn, CBSN
6 p.m., Memphis at UCF, ESPN2
8:30 p.m., Colorado State at Utah State, CBSN
9:30 p.m., Washington at Arizona, ESPN2
Saturday's games
11 a.m., Cincinnati at Navy, ESPN2
11 a.m., Oklahoma at Kansas, ESPN
11 a.m., Northwestern at Michigan, Fox
11 a.m., Illinois at Penn State, ABC
11 a.m., Wake Forest at Army, CBSN
11 a.m., Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas, SEC
11 a.m., UMass at Florida State, ACC
11 a.m., Kansas State at Texas Tech, FS1
11 a.m., Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, ESPNU
2 p.m., Wisconsin at Purdue, BTN
2:30 p.m., Oklahoma State at Iowa State, Fox
2:30 p.m., Oregon at UCLA, ABC
2:30 p.m., LSU at Mississippi, CBS
2:30 p.m., Clemson at Pittsburgh, ESPN
2:30 p.m., Maryland at Minnesota, ESPN2
2:30 p.m., Western Michigan at Toledo, CBSN
2:30 p.m., Colorado at California, PAC12
2:30 p.m., BYU at Washington State, FS1
3 p.m., Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, SEC
3 p.m., Boston College at Louisville, ACC
3 p.m., East Carolina at Houston, ESPNU
6 p.m., Tennessee at Alabama, ESPN
6 p.m., San Diego State at Air Force, CBSN
6 p.m., Nevada at Fresno State, FS2
6:30 p.m., Ohio State at Indiana, ABC
6:30 p.m., USC at Notre Dame, NBC
6:30 p.m., South Carolina at Texas A&M, SEC
6:30 p.m., NC State at Miami, ESPN2
6:30 p.m., Georgia Tech at Virginia, ACC
6:30 p.m., West Virginia at TCU, ESPNU
6:30 p.m., Utah at Oregon State, PAC12