College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State: Call it a College Football Playoff — and Big Ten championship game — elimination game. Can OSU bottle up RB Kenneth Walker?

No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah: Both teams lead their respective division races, so this could be a preview of the Pac-12 title contest. The Ducks need this one for the CFP.

No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama: Bama should win, right? But watch out for the Hogs, who have won three straight games behind strong play from their defense.

Thursday's game

6:30 p.m., Louisville at Duke, ESPN

Friday's games

7 p.m., Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech, CBSN

8 p.m., Memphis at Houston, ESPN2

8 p.m., Arizona at Washington State, PAC12

8 p.m., Air Force at Nevada, FS1