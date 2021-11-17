 Skip to main content
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Michigan Michigan St Football

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III.

 Associated Press file photo

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple delivers the latest Two-Minute Drill from Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State: Call it a College Football Playoff — and Big Ten championship game — elimination game. Can OSU bottle up RB Kenneth Walker?

No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah: Both teams lead their respective division races, so this could be a preview of the Pac-12 title contest. The Ducks need this one for the CFP.

No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama: Bama should win, right? But watch out for the Hogs, who have won three straight games behind strong play from their defense.

Thursday's game

6:30 p.m., Louisville at Duke, ESPN

Friday's games

7 p.m., Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech, CBSN

8 p.m., Memphis at Houston, ESPN2

8 p.m., Arizona at Washington State, PAC12

8 p.m., Air Force at Nevada, FS1

10:30 p.m., San Diego State at UNLV, CBSN

Saturday's games

11 a.m., Michigan State at Ohio State, ABC

11 a.m., Wake Forest at Clemson, ESPN

11 a.m., Iowa State at Oklahoma, Fox

11 a.m., New Mexico State at Kentucky, SEC

11 a.m., Florida State at Boston College, ACC

11 a.m., Purdue at Northwestern, BTN

11 a.m., UMass at Army, CBSN

11 a.m., Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2

1 p.m., Illinois at Iowa, FS1

1:30 p.m., Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, NBC

2 p.m., Washington at Colorado, PAC12

2:30 p.m., Arkansas at Alabama, CBS

2:30 p.m., SMU at Cincinnati, ESPN

2:30 p.m., Nebraska at Wisconsin, ABC

2:30 p.m., Virginia at Pittsburgh, ESPN2

2:30 p.m., Minnesota at Indiana, BTN

2:30 p.m., East Carolina at Navy, CBSN

3 p.m., Syracuse at NC State, ACC

3 p.m., Florida at Missouri, SEC

3 p.m., Louisiana at Liberty, ESPNU

3 p.m., UCLA at USC, Fox

4:30 p.m., Baylor at Kansas State, FS1

6 p.m., Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN

6 p.m., California at Stanford, PAC12

6:30 p.m., Oregon at Utah, ABC

6:30 p.m., Vanderbilt at Mississippi, SEC

6:30 p.m., South Alabama at Tennessee, ESPNU

6:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at Miami, ACC

7 p.m., Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, Fox

7 p.m., Wyoming at Utah State, CBSN

8 p.m., La.-Monroe at LSU, ESPN2

8 p.m., New Mexico at Boise State, FS1

9:30 p.m., Arizona State at Oregon State, ESPN

 

Extreme sports athletes take part in X-Project 2.0

