College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:
Best bets
(Besides the Huskers, of course)
No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State: Call it a College Football Playoff — and Big Ten championship game — elimination game. Can OSU bottle up RB Kenneth Walker?
No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah: Both teams lead their respective division races, so this could be a preview of the Pac-12 title contest. The Ducks need this one for the CFP.
No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama: Bama should win, right? But watch out for the Hogs, who have won three straight games behind strong play from their defense.
Thursday's game
6:30 p.m., Louisville at Duke, ESPN
Friday's games
7 p.m., Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech, CBSN
8 p.m., Memphis at Houston, ESPN2
8 p.m., Arizona at Washington State, PAC12
8 p.m., Air Force at Nevada, FS1
10:30 p.m., San Diego State at UNLV, CBSN
Saturday's games
11 a.m., Michigan State at Ohio State, ABC
11 a.m., Wake Forest at Clemson, ESPN
11 a.m., Iowa State at Oklahoma, Fox
11 a.m., New Mexico State at Kentucky, SEC
11 a.m., Florida State at Boston College, ACC
11 a.m., Purdue at Northwestern, BTN
11 a.m., UMass at Army, CBSN
11 a.m., Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2
1 p.m., Illinois at Iowa, FS1
1:30 p.m., Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, NBC
2 p.m., Washington at Colorado, PAC12
2:30 p.m., Arkansas at Alabama, CBS
2:30 p.m., SMU at Cincinnati, ESPN
2:30 p.m., Nebraska at Wisconsin, ABC
2:30 p.m., Virginia at Pittsburgh, ESPN2
2:30 p.m., Minnesota at Indiana, BTN
2:30 p.m., East Carolina at Navy, CBSN
3 p.m., Syracuse at NC State, ACC
3 p.m., Florida at Missouri, SEC
3 p.m., Louisiana at Liberty, ESPNU
3 p.m., UCLA at USC, Fox
4:30 p.m., Baylor at Kansas State, FS1
6 p.m., Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN
6 p.m., California at Stanford, PAC12
6:30 p.m., Oregon at Utah, ABC
6:30 p.m., Vanderbilt at Mississippi, SEC
6:30 p.m., South Alabama at Tennessee, ESPNU
6:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at Miami, ACC
7 p.m., Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, Fox
7 p.m., Wyoming at Utah State, CBSN
8 p.m., La.-Monroe at LSU, ESPN2
8 p.m., New Mexico at Boise State, FS1
9:30 p.m., Arizona State at Oregon State, ESPN
