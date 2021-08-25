College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Weekend best bets

Nebraska at Illinois: We don't have to tell Husker fans again (but we will): This is a biggie for Scott Frost and the Huskers. What will first-year coach Bret Bielema have in store for NU?

Hawaii at UCLA: The weather must not be nice in Honolulu, so Hawaii will head to lovely Pasadena. The Bruins, by the way, have had five straight losing seasons.

Southern Utah at San Jose State: C'mon, you'll be watching. There will be nothing else on at 11:45 p.m., and you'll be greatly invested in the SJSU second-teamers.

Saturday's games

Noon, Nebraska at Illinois, Fox

1 p.m., UConn at Fresno State, CBSN

2:30 p.m., Hawaii at UCLA, ESPN

6 p.m., Alcorn State at NC Central, ESPN

9 p.m., Southern Miss at San Jose State, CBSN

