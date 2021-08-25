 Skip to main content
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) tries to break away from the ankle tackle of Illinois' Delano Ware on a fourth-quarter run in Champaign, Illinois, in a 2019 contest.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Weekend best bets

Nebraska at Illinois: We don't have to tell Husker fans again (but we will): This is a biggie for Scott Frost and the Huskers. What will first-year coach Bret Bielema have in store for NU?

Hawaii at UCLA: The weather must not be nice in Honolulu, so Hawaii will head to lovely Pasadena. The Bruins, by the way, have had five straight losing seasons.

Southern Utah at San Jose State: C'mon, you'll be watching. There will be nothing else on at 11:45 p.m., and you'll be greatly invested in the SJSU second-teamers.

Saturday's games

Noon, Nebraska at Illinois, Fox

1 p.m., UConn at Fresno State, CBSN

2:30 p.m., Hawaii at UCLA, ESPN

6 p.m., Alcorn State at NC Central, ESPN

9 p.m., Southern Miss at San Jose State, CBSN

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

