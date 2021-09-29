College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame: This could be an early College Football Playoff elimination game. The Irish must stop Cincy QB Desmond Ridder (748 passing yards).

No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia: Arkansas (4-0) was 3-7 last year and winless in league play in 2018 and 2019. Man, does that seem so long ago now.

No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin: Are the Wolverines a contender in the East? Is Wisconsin a pretender in the West? Both questions could be answered Saturday.

Thursday's game

6:30 p.m., Virginia at Miami, ESPN

Friday's games

6:30 p.m., Houston at Tulsa, ESPN

7 p.m., Iowa at Maryland, FS1

8 p.m., BYU at Utah State, CBSN

Saturday's games

11 a.m., Arkansas at Georgia, ESPN