College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
Penn St Football

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs against Ball State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday.

 BARRY REEGER, The Associated Press

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss the four most interesting things they heard from a Nebraska football media session Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida: The last time these two teams played, Bama won 52-46. The offenses look different, but it still will be fun to watch.

No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State: It's a night game in Happy Valley, so you know what that means. White out. ESPN's 'College GameDay' will be on site.

Michigan State at No. 24 Miami: The Canes barely got past Appalachian State and will be greatly challenged by the Spartans' physicality, especially on the defensive front.

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel deliver the latest Two-Minute Drill from Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. The subject: running backs

Thursday's game

7 p.m., Ohio at Louisiana, ESPN

Friday's games

6:30 p.m., UCF at Louisville, ESPN

8 p.m., Maryland at Illinois, FS1

Saturday's games

11 a.m., Nebraska at Oklahoma, Fox

11 a.m., New Mexico at Texas A&M, SEC

11 a.m., Cincinnati at Indiana, ESPN

11 a.m., Virginia Tech at West Virginia, FS1

11 a.m., Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, ESPN2

11 a.m., Michigan State at Miami, ABC

11 a.m., Northern Illinois at Michigan, BTN

11 a.m., Albany at Syracuse, ACC

11 a.m., Boston College at Temple, ESPNU

11 a.m., UConn at Army, CBSN

11 a.m., Minnesota at Colorado, PAC12

1:30 p.m., Purdue at Notre Dame, NBC

2:30 p.m., Alabama at Florida, CBS

2:30 p.m., Kent State at Iowa

2:30 p.m., Georgia Tech at Clemson, ABC

2:30 p.m., Tulsa at Ohio State, FS1

2:30 p.m., SMU at Louisiana Tech, CBSN

2:30 p.m., Florida State at Wake Forest, ESPN

2:30 p.m., Delaware at Rutgers, BTN

2:30 p.m., USC at Washington State, Fox

3 p.m., Georgia Southern at Arkansas, SEC

3 p.m., Mississippi State at Memphis, ESPN2

3 p.m., Northwestern at Duke, ACC

3 p.m., Colorado State at Toledo, ESPNU

3:15 p.m., Arkansas State at Washington, PAC12

6 p.m., South Carolina at Georgia, ESPN

6 p.m., Utah at San Diego State, CBSN

6:30 p.m., Stony Brook at Oregon, PAC12

6:30 p.m., Auburn at Penn State, ABC

6:30 p.m., Virginia at North Carolina, ACC

6:30 p.m., Central Michigan at LSU, SEC

6:30 p.m., Utah State at Air Force, FS2

7 p.m., Tulane at Mississippi, ESPN2

7 p.m., Stanford at Vanderbilt, ESPNU

8 p.m., Oklahoma State at Boise State, FS1

9 p.m., Northern Arizona at Arizona, PAC12

9:15 p.m., Arizona State at BYU, ESPNU

9:30 p.m., Iowa State at UNLV, CBSN

9:45 p.m., Fresno State at UCLA, PAC12

11:30 p.m., San Jose State at Hawaii, FS1

