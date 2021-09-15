College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida: The last time these two teams played, Bama won 52-46. The offenses look different, but it still will be fun to watch.

No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State: It's a night game in Happy Valley, so you know what that means. White out. ESPN's 'College GameDay' will be on site.

Michigan State at No. 24 Miami: The Canes barely got past Appalachian State and will be greatly challenged by the Spartans' physicality, especially on the defensive front.

Thursday's game

7 p.m., Ohio at Louisiana, ESPN

Friday's games

6:30 p.m., UCF at Louisville, ESPN

8 p.m., Maryland at Illinois, FS1

Saturday's games

11 a.m., Nebraska at Oklahoma, Fox