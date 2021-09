College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson: The winner will receive national title contender buzz. The loser will receive national title contender buzz in about six weeks.

No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas: Louisiana upset Iowa State on the road last year. Now the Cajuns get a stab at another Big 12 team. Steve Sarkisian makes his debut with Bevo.

No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa: Can Iowa build on last season (six straight wins to end the year)? Can Indiana build on last season after going 6-2?

Thursday's games

5:30 p.m., Temple at Rutgers, BTN

6 p.m., Boise State at UCF, ESPN

6:30 p.m., Weber State at Utah State, PAC12

6:30 p.m., South Florida at NC State, ACC

6:30 p.m., East Carolina at Appalachian State, ESPNU

7 p.m., Ohio State at Minnesota, Fox