College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Weekend best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami: The Canes (7-1) have been rolling and are in great position to nab a New Year's Six bowl game. There could be a lot of points put up here.

No. 15 USC at UCLA: The Trojans (4-0) can wrap up a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a victory. UCLA (3-2) is coming off a comeback win against Arizona State.

Wisconsin at No. 16 Iowa: It's pretty physical vs. pretty physical. The Badgers have won four straight in the series, while Iowa has won five straight this season after starting 0-2.

Thursday's game

5:30 p.m., Fla. Atlantic at Southern Miss, CBSN

Friday's games

6 p.m., Arizona State at Arizona, ESPN

8:30 p.m., Utah at Colorado, FS1

9 p.m., Nevada at San Jose State, CBSN