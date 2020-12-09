College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:
Weekend best bets
(Besides the Huskers, of course)
No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami: The Canes (7-1) have been rolling and are in great position to nab a New Year's Six bowl game. There could be a lot of points put up here.
No. 15 USC at UCLA: The Trojans (4-0) can wrap up a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a victory. UCLA (3-2) is coming off a comeback win against Arizona State.
Wisconsin at No. 16 Iowa: It's pretty physical vs. pretty physical. The Badgers have won four straight in the series, while Iowa has won five straight this season after starting 0-2.
Thursday's game
5:30 p.m., Fla. Atlantic at Southern Miss, CBSN
Friday's games
6 p.m., Arizona State at Arizona, ESPN
8:30 p.m., Utah at Colorado, FS1
9 p.m., Nevada at San Jose State, CBSN
Saturday's games
11 a.m., Alabama at Arkansas, ESPN
11 a.m., Georgia at Missouri, SEC
11 a.m., Oklahoma at West Virginia, ABC
11 a.m., Illinois at Northwestern, ESPN2
11 a.m., Minnesota at Nebraska, FS1
11 a.m., Wake Forest at Louisville, ACC
1:30 p.m., Akron at Buffalo, CBSN
2 p.m., Navy at Army, CBS
2:30 p.m., North Carolina at Miami, ABC
2:30 p.m., Wisconsin at Iowa, FS1
2:30 p.m., Texas at Kansas, ESPN2
2:30 p.m., Michigan State at Penn State, ESPN
2:30 p.m., Houston at Memphis, ESPNU
3 p.m., Washington at Oregon, Fox
3 p.m., Duke at Florida State, ACC
3 p.m., Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SEC
5 p.m., Boise State at Wyoming, CBSN
6 p.m., LSU at Florida, ESPN
6 p.m., Oklahoma State at Baylor, ESPNU
6 p.m., Louisiana Tech at TCU, FS1
6:30 p.m., USC at UCLA, ABC
6:30 p.m., Auburn at Mississippi State, SEC
7 p.m., Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACC
8:30 p.m., Utah State at Colorado State, CBSN
9 p.m., San Diego State at BYU, ESPN2
9:30 p.m., Stanford at Oregon State, ESNPU
9:30 p.m., Fresno State vs. New Mexico, FS1
