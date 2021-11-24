 Skip to main content
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
topical

Indiana Michigan Football

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson makes a 50-yard reception against Indiana on Nov. 6.

 Associated Press file photo

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

Ohio State at Michigan: If Michigan needed any more motivation to shake off a rival that has owned the recent series, it comes in the form of a chance to play in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State: Bedlam hits prime time as the Cowboys get a big opportunity to show why they should be in contention for an outside shot at the CFP.

Wisconsin at Minnesota: The Badgers have a shot to wrap up the Big Ten West title, but P.J. Fleck's team is tough and the Gophers will be ready to play the role of spoiler.

Thursday's games

2:30 p.m., Fresno State at San Jose State, FS1

6:30 p.m., Mississippi at Mississippi State, ESPN

Friday's games

11 a.m., Boise State at San Diego State, CBS

11 a.m., Kansas State at Texas, Fox

11 a.m., Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPNU

11 a.m., Ohio at Bowling Green, CBSN

Noon, Utah State at New Mexico, FS1

12:30 p.m., Iowa at Nebraska, BTN

2:30 p.m., Cincinnati at East Carolina, ABC

2:30 p.m., Missouri at Arkansas, CBS

2:30 p.m., South Florida at UCF, ESPN

2:30 p.m., UNLV at Air Force, CBSN

3 p.m., Colorado at Utah, Fox

3:30 p.m., TCU at Iowa State, FS1

6 p.m., North Carolina at NC State, ESPN

7 p.m., Washington State at Washington, FS1

Saturday's games

11 a.m., Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC

11 a.m., Ohio State at Michigan, Fox

11 a.m., Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPN2

11 a.m., Texas Tech at Baylor, FS1

11 a.m., Houston at UConn, CBSN

11 a.m., Florida State at Florida, ESPN

11 a.m., Maryland at Rutgers, BTN

11 a.m., Navy at Temple, ESPNU

2:30 p.m., Alabama at Auburn, CBS

2:30 p.m., Oregon State at Oregon, ESPN

2:30 p.m., Penn State at Michigan State, ABC

2:30 p.m., Western Kentucky at Marshall, CBSN

2:30 p.m., Northwestern at Illinois, BTN

2:30 p.m., Indiana at Purdue, FS1

2:45 p.m., Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC

2:45 p.m., Virginia Tech at Virginia, ACC

3 p.m., Wisconsin at Minnesota, Fox

3 p.m., Tulsa at SMU, ESPN2

3 p.m., La.-Monroe at Louisiana, ESPNU

3 p.m., Arizona at Arizona State, PAC12

6 p.m., Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN

6 p.m., West Virginia at Kansas, FS1

6:30 p.m., Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, ABC

6:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ACC

6:30 p.m., Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2

6:30 p.m., Clemson at South Carolina, SEC

6:30 p.m., Tulane at Memphis, ESPNU

7 p.m., Notre Dame at Stanford, Fox

8 p.m., Nevada at Colorado State, CBSN

9:30 p.m., BYU at USC, ESPN

9:30 p.m., California at UCLA, FS1

 

Husker News