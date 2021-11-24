College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

Ohio State at Michigan: If Michigan needed any more motivation to shake off a rival that has owned the recent series, it comes in the form of a chance to play in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State: Bedlam hits prime time as the Cowboys get a big opportunity to show why they should be in contention for an outside shot at the CFP.

Wisconsin at Minnesota: The Badgers have a shot to wrap up the Big Ten West title, but P.J. Fleck's team is tough and the Gophers will be ready to play the role of spoiler.

Thursday's games

2:30 p.m., Fresno State at San Jose State, FS1

6:30 p.m., Mississippi at Mississippi State, ESPN

Friday's games

11 a.m., Boise State at San Diego State, CBS

11 a.m., Kansas State at Texas, Fox