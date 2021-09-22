College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin: How did this fall to the 11 a.m. window? Ex-Badger QB Jack Coan sees his former team, by the way.

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas: The Aggies are still trying to find a QB, so this game has upset alert written all over it.

No. 14 Iowa State at Baylor: This has the makings of a Big 12 scorefest. Baylor has scored 66 and 45 points in its past two games.

Thursday's game

6:30 p.m., Marshall at Appalachian State, ESPN

Friday's games

5:30 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, CBSN

6 p.m., Wake Forest at Virginia, ESPN2

7 p.m., Liberty at Syracuse, ACC

9 p.m., UNLV at Fresno State, CBSN

Saturday's games