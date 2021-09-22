 Skip to main content
College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets
topical

College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Notre Dame Football

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan.

 ROBERT FRANKLIN, The Associated Press

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss the four most interesting Nebraska football topics Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:

Best bets

(Besides the Huskers, of course)

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin: How did this fall to the 11 a.m. window? Ex-Badger QB Jack Coan sees his former team, by the way.

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas: The Aggies are still trying to find a QB, so this game has upset alert written all over it.

No. 14 Iowa State at Baylor: This has the makings of a Big 12 scorefest. Baylor has scored 66 and 45 points in its past two games.

Thursday's game

6:30 p.m., Marshall at Appalachian State, ESPN

Friday's games

5:30 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, CBSN

6 p.m., Wake Forest at Virginia, ESPN2

7 p.m., Liberty at Syracuse, ACC

9 p.m., UNLV at Fresno State, CBSN

Saturday's games

11 a.m., Georgia at Vanderbilt, SEC

11 a.m., Ohio at Northwestern, BTN

11 a.m., Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Fox

11 a.m., LSU at Mississippi State, ESPN

11 a.m., Missouri at Boston College, ESPN2

11 a.m., Richmond at Virginia Tech, ACC

11 a.m., SMU at TCU, FS1

11 a.m., Texas Tech at Texas, ABC

11 a.m., Miami (Ohio) at Army, CBSN

11 a.m., Boise State at Utah State, CBS

1:30 p.m., Washington State at Utah, PAC12

2:30 p.m., Colorado State at Iowa, FS1

2:30 p.m., Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, CBS

2:30 p.m., Clemson at NC State, ESPN

2:30 p.m., Iowa at Baylor, Fox

2:30 p.m., Rutgers at Michigan, ABC

2:30 p.m., UT-San Antonio at Memphis, ESPNU

2:30 p.m., Louisville at Florida State, ESPN2

2:30 p.m., Illinois at Purdue, BTN

2:30 p.m., Wyoming at UConn, CBSN

3 p.m., Georgia State at Auburn, SEC

3 p.m., Kansas at Duke, ACC

5 p.m., UCLA at Stanford, PAC12

6 p.m., Tennessee at Florida, ESPN

6 p.m., Kentucky at South Carolina, ESPN2

6 p.m., Navy at Houston, ESPNU

6:30 p.m., Southern Miss at Alabama, SEC

6:30 p.m., West Virginia at Oklahoma, ABC

6:30 p.m., Akron at Ohio State, BTN

6:30 p.m., North Carolina at Georgia Tech, ACC

7 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Air Force, FS2

7 p.m., Indiana at Western Kentucky, CBSN

8:30 p.m., California at Washington, PAC12

9:15 p.m., South Florida at BYU, ESPN2

9:30 p.m., Arizona at Oregon, ESPN

9:30 p.m., Oregon State at USC, FS1

9:30 p.m., Colorado at Arizona State, ESPNU

 

