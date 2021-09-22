College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets

Make sure the remote control has good batteries. Here is your TV guide to the weekend in college football:
Best bets
(Besides the Huskers, of course)
No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin: How did this fall to the 11 a.m. window? Ex-Badger QB Jack Coan sees his former team, by the way.
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas: The Aggies are still trying to find a QB, so this game has upset alert written all over it.
No. 14 Iowa State at Baylor: This has the makings of a Big 12 scorefest. Baylor has scored 66 and 45 points in its past two games.
Thursday's game
6:30 p.m., Marshall at Appalachian State, ESPN
Friday's games
5:30 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, CBSN
6 p.m., Wake Forest at Virginia, ESPN2
7 p.m., Liberty at Syracuse, ACC
9 p.m., UNLV at Fresno State, CBSN
Saturday's games
11 a.m., Georgia at Vanderbilt, SEC
11 a.m., Ohio at Northwestern, BTN
11 a.m., Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Fox
11 a.m., LSU at Mississippi State, ESPN
11 a.m., Missouri at Boston College, ESPN2
11 a.m., Richmond at Virginia Tech, ACC
11 a.m., SMU at TCU, FS1
11 a.m., Texas Tech at Texas, ABC
11 a.m., Miami (Ohio) at Army, CBSN
11 a.m., Boise State at Utah State, CBS
1:30 p.m., Washington State at Utah, PAC12
2:30 p.m., Colorado State at Iowa, FS1
2:30 p.m., Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, CBS
2:30 p.m., Clemson at NC State, ESPN
2:30 p.m., Iowa at Baylor, Fox
2:30 p.m., Rutgers at Michigan, ABC
2:30 p.m., UT-San Antonio at Memphis, ESPNU
2:30 p.m., Louisville at Florida State, ESPN2
2:30 p.m., Illinois at Purdue, BTN
2:30 p.m., Wyoming at UConn, CBSN
3 p.m., Georgia State at Auburn, SEC
3 p.m., Kansas at Duke, ACC
5 p.m., UCLA at Stanford, PAC12
6 p.m., Tennessee at Florida, ESPN
6 p.m., Kentucky at South Carolina, ESPN2
6 p.m., Navy at Houston, ESPNU
6:30 p.m., Southern Miss at Alabama, SEC
6:30 p.m., West Virginia at Oklahoma, ABC
6:30 p.m., Akron at Ohio State, BTN
6:30 p.m., North Carolina at Georgia Tech, ACC
7 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Air Force, FS2
7 p.m., Indiana at Western Kentucky, CBSN
8:30 p.m., California at Washington, PAC12
9:15 p.m., South Florida at BYU, ESPN2
9:30 p.m., Arizona at Oregon, ESPN
9:30 p.m., Oregon State at USC, FS1
9:30 p.m., Colorado at Arizona State, ESPNU