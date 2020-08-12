College football in the spring: When? How much? Who plays?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Back in April, not long after the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of moving the 2020 college football to the spring of 2021 already was being tossed around.

A last resort is what it was called by conference commissioners and athletic directors.

When it looked as if the United States might be winning its fight against COVID-19, the idea of a spring season mostly fell by the wayside.

“We broached it very little in our AD meetings and really haven’t gotten serious about it at all,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said Tuesday. “I had one AD from another league call and just talk about it a little bit.”

Time to start talking about it a lot.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed fall football on Tuesday, hoping to salvage a spring season like the Mid-American Conference and Mountain West plan to do.

What that looks like is anybody's guess, but officials in those conferences need to figure out everything from how to prepare in the fall to how much to play in the spring, where in the calendar it could fit and who exactly is going to be suiting up for these teams?