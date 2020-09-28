College football have your head spinning? Here's a guide to when leagues are playing or starting

The MAC announced Aug. 8 that it would not play football in the fall. The Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West soon followed its lead.
Six weeks later, all 10 major college football conferences are all in on fall football again, many conferences never flinching and others having a change of heart.
There are six-, seven-, and eight-game conference schedules. There are league championship games taking place less than a week before Christmas. Fans or no fans?
Hard to keep up? We're here to help.
ACC
Season started: Sept. 12.
Season format: 10-plus-1 — 10 conference games and one nonconference game played over a 13-week stretch.
Conference championship game: Dec. 12 or 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Testing protocol: ACC teams are required to test three times a week — two weekly PCR tests and one rapid antigen test (conducted Fridays).
Attendance: Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida State, Louisville and Georgia Tech are allowing anywhere between 20-30% of their stadiums to be filled. Syracuse, Duke and Pittsburgh are not allowing fans at this time, while the North Carolina governor recently gave the green light for fans to be present at sites like North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest. Virginia and Virginia Tech currently are capping attendance at 1,000.
Big Ten
Season starts: Oct. 24.
Season format: Nine-game conference schedule with no bye weeks — six division games and three crossover games. The ninth game (Dec. 19) will match West Division No. 1 vs. East Division No. 1, West Division No. 2 vs. East Division No. 2, etc.
Conference championship game: Dec. 19.
Testing protocol: The Big Ten teams will have daily rapid COVID-19 testing beginning Sept. 30.
Attendance: Fans will not be allowed to attend games, though schools like Nebraska are hoping this is revisited before the end of the season.
Big 12
Season started: Sept. 5.
Season format: 9-plus-1 — nine conference games and one nonconference game.
Conference championship game: Dec. 12 in Arlington, Texas.
Testing protocol: Big 12 teams are required to test three times a week. The league recently announced a partnership with a company to utilize Quidel rapid antigen tests.
Attendance: Schools are allowing — or will soon be — a limited number of fans at games. Most schools are capping attendance at 25% capacity. Kansas recently announced it will start allowing fans for the team's upcoming game against Oklahoma State after having no fans for the season opener against Coastal Carolina.
Pac-12
Season starts: Nov. 6.
Season format: All 12 teams will play seven conference games, with six coming before the league title game. Everyone will play five division foes and a crossover game. Like the Big Ten, the 10 teams not in the Pac-12 title game will play an additional crossover game.
Conference championship game: Dec. 18.
Testing protocol: Pac-12 teams will test daily, utilizing the rapid antigen kits, and have at least one weekly PCR test for each athlete.
Attendance: Like the Big Ten, the Pac-12 will have a blanket measure: No fans at games. The league is expected to revisit the guideline in January for future Pac-12 events.
SEC
Season started: Sept. 26.
Season format: 10-game conference schedule (six games vs. division foes and four vs. nondivision foes).
Conference championship game: Dec. 19 in Atlanta.
Testing protocol: SEC teams are required to test three times a week — two weekly PCR tests and one rapid antigen test (conducted Fridays).
Attendance: Thirteen of the league's 14 schools are allowing a limited number of fans, ranging from 20-25% capacity, depending on the school. Vanderbilt said it will not allow fans through at least the end of October.
AAC
Season started: Sept. 5.
Season format: Teams are scheduled to play eight conference games and can play up to four nonconference games.
Conference championship game: Dec. 5, 12 or 19.
Testing protocol: AAC players are tested at least twice (PCR) a week, including 72 hours prior to each game.
Attendance: Houston (10,000 cap), SMU (8,000), Memphis (4,500) and Tulsa (4,000) are allowing fans, while UCF is capping capacity at 25%. Navy, Temple and Tulane are not allowing fans. South Florida didn't allow fans at its first game.
Conference-USA
Season started: Sept. 5.
Season format: Teams are scheduled to play eight conference games and can play up to four nonconference games.
Conference championship game: Dec. 5 (With flexibility to move to a later date).
Testing protocol: C-USA teams are testing athletes three times a week (PCR and antigen).
Attendance: Most schools are allowing 20-25% capacity, and UAB is allowing 50% capacity at its 72,000-seat stadium. Charlotte isn't allowing fans, but that could change with the North Carolina governor announcing last week that fans can be allowed at games.
MAC
Season starts: Nov. 4.
Season format: Six-game conference schedule in a six-week window.
Conference championship game: Dec. 18 or 19.
Testing protocol: Teams will administer four rapid antigen tests per week beginning Oct. 5.
Attendance: Fans will not be allowed at games.
Mountain West
Season starts: Oct. 24.
Season format: Eight-game conference schedule in an eight-week window.
Conference championship game: Dec. 19.
Testing protocol: Teams will rapid-test athletes three times a week.
Attendance: Stadium capacities will be determined by each school in accordance with state, county and local health ordinances.
Sun Belt
Season started: Sept. 5.
Season format: Teams are scheduled to play eight conference games and can play up to four nonconference games.
Conference championship game: Dec. 5 (With flexibility to move to a later date).
Testing protocol: The Sun Belt began the season requiring only one test per week, citing limited testing resources.
Attendance: Most schools are allowing around 25% capacity, though Arkansas State is allowing 38%. Due to a state restriction, only Appalachian State is not allowing fans (family members only).
