College football have your head spinning? Here's a guide to when leagues are playing or starting

The MAC announced Aug. 8 that it would not play football in the fall. The Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West soon followed its lead.

Six weeks later, all 10 major college football conferences are all in on fall football again, many conferences never flinching and others having a change of heart.

There are six-, seven-, and eight-game conference schedules. There are league championship games taking place less than a week before Christmas. Fans or no fans?

Hard to keep up? We're here to help.

ACC

Season started: Sept. 12.

Season format: 10-plus-1 — 10 conference games and one nonconference game played over a 13-week stretch.

Conference championship game: Dec. 12 or 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Testing protocol: ACC teams are required to test three times a week — two weekly PCR tests and one rapid antigen test (conducted Fridays).