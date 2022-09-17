Coaching change ignites new energy in Husker fans, but with blowout loss, it didn't last

Raindrops weren't going to drown out the buzz, not with Mickey Joseph taking over the Nebraska football program, not with Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" on campus and longtime rival Oklahoma on the opposite sideline.

Hours before kickoff Saturday, fans were gathered to cheer Joseph, Nebraska's interim head coach, as he stepped off the bus and marched toward the locker room for the first game after Scott Frost's firing Sept. 11.

"Switching it up right before a ranked game was a good call," said University of Nebraska-Lincoln junior Jackson Krop, who was part of an excited group of Husker fans before the showdown at Memorial Stadium. "There's good energy, the crowd is fired up, and I hope we can keep it that way."

By halftime, however, the buzz was blitzed, subdued by an Oklahoma team that dominated following Nebraska's first touchdown, scoring 49 straight points in a 49-14 victory that dropped the Huskers to 1-3 ahead of a bye week.

"We can't judge Mickey yet," UNL junior Olivia Carnevale said. "He definitely had the team ready to play, but Oklahoma is just stronger and faster."

Other fans agreed with that postgame assessment, even though many didn't see the end of the game. Students, for the most part, left at halftime, and others in red hit the exits as the deficit mounted.

"It's too early to tell," said Husker fan Stuart Freese when asked about the rest of the season. "Our defense is really hurting, and we should have been more focused on that than the offense, but it's too early to tell."

Other fans remarked on the coaches' unfortunate situation, but agreed that it will be difficult for Joseph to win the job permanently after Saturday's lopsided loss.

"I thought we were back for the first 10 minutes, then it went downhill," Deb Freese said. "We can only go up from here."

It sure felt as if things were looking up before the game, a far different feeling than the mood when Georgia Southern celebrated a upset a week ago, leading to Frost's jolting dismissal.

Less than a week after the coaching change, fans turned out early, filling the area just north of the Nebraska Union as Fox turned on the cameras for "Big Noon Kickoff," its Saturday morning pregame show. Despite the rain, a sea of red overtook the greenspace while waiting for the game.

Of course, the coaching change was the talk of tailgates and television hosts.

“Talking to coaches here, Scott Frost’s undoing here really came down to three things,” college football insider Bruce Feldman told viewers watching the Fox pregame show. “First, there was a real bad lack of organization. Second, he was impulsive and he would jump in in critical moments in games and make play-calling suggestions of things they really hadn’t rep’d much in practice. And third, he leaned on a couple of buddies here around Nebraska and got some really bad advice.”

Most tailgaters across campus were disappointed, but not surprised, to see Frost go.

"I was only shocked they didn't wait until the end of the season," Krop said.

Fellow UNL junior Luke Kramer echoed Krop's surprise.

"At least now, the pressure of the coach being fired and if or when that might happen is lifted," he said. "And Mickey Joseph seems really emotionally invested. You can see his passion for the team and for the game."

Joseph's connection with his players made an impact on Husker fans, especially after his Thursday interview on the Husker Radio Network where he detailed his plans and expectations for the team. Joseph said he demands players do things the right way, but also pulls them in individually or in small groups to make sure they're OK mentally and know they have his support.

"We were all for Frost," longtime Husker fan Marnee Pennington said, seeking shelter from the rain near the Union before the game. "He seemed to have his act together (at Central) Florida and did such a good job as a player. But Mickey has more of an interest in the players, more of an emotional connection. He's more concerned for them and their success."

That quality is something Frost lost over time, many noted.

"You could tell toward the end his heart wasn't in it," UNL freshman Reagan Yelick said, waiting for friends before the game. "I like the energy here right now. If Mickey can help us win, it will keep that energy and excitement alive."

Energy seems to be a theme among fans and coaches alike, with Joseph putting an emphasis on it during training by upping the speed and number of drills.

"That's what we're preaching right now," Joseph said in his first week as coach. "The kids have a lot of energy, the coaches have a lot of energy, the trainers have a lot of energy, the strength coaches have a lot of energy. Energy has to be throughout the building, because I think that's what pushes you to be great."

Ultimately, the measure will be wins and losses for a program that hasn't played in a bowl game since 2016.