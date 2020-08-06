Clemson tops coaches' poll; Nebraska will play five ranked teams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If college football is played, Clemson will take the field as the nation's No. 1 team.

The Tigers are atop the Amway Coaches Top 25 poll, which was released Thursday.

Clemson reached the national championship game last year and returns Heisman Trophy front-runner Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

Ohio State is ranked No. 2, Alabama is No. 3, Georgia is No. 4 and LSU rounds out the top five.

The SEC and Big Ten each have six teams ranked in the top 25. Joining the Buckeyes are Penn State (No. 7), Wisconsin (No. 12), Michigan (No. 15), Minnesota (No. 18) and Iowa (No. 23).

Nebraska plays them all except Michigan.

The Huskers, by the way, received three votes.

An opponent originally on NU's schedule, Cincinnati, checks in at 23rd.

The poll:

1. Clemson (38 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Alabama (4)

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State