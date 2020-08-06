You have permission to edit this article.
Clemson tops coaches' poll; Nebraska will play five ranked teams
  • Updated
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) gets tackled by Nebraska's Carlos Davis in the second quarter Sept. 28, 2019 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

If college football is played, Clemson will take the field as the nation's No. 1 team.

The Tigers are atop the Amway Coaches Top 25 poll, which was released Thursday.

Clemson reached the national championship game last year and returns Heisman Trophy front-runner Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

Ohio State is ranked No. 2, Alabama is No. 3, Georgia is No. 4 and LSU rounds out the top five.

The SEC and Big Ten each have six teams ranked in the top 25. Joining the Buckeyes are Penn State (No. 7), Wisconsin (No. 12), Michigan (No. 15), Minnesota (No. 18) and Iowa (No. 23).

Nebraska plays them all except Michigan.

The Huskers, by the way, received three votes.

An opponent originally on NU's schedule, Cincinnati, checks in at 23rd.

The poll:

1. Clemson (38 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Alabama (4)

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Michigan

16. Oklahoma State

17. USC

18. Minnesota

19. North Carolina

20. Utah

21. UCF

22. Cincinnati

23. Iowa

24. Virginia Tech

25. Iowa State

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

