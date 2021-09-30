Class of 2024 QB Dylan Raiola, top 2023 targets highlight busy recruiting weekend for Huskers

Nebraska has easily its busiest recruiting weekend of the year so far, with one official visitor set to come to Lincoln, several already committed members of the 2022 class and a host of priority-type prospects from the 2023 and 2024 cycles.

The lone official visitor is outside linebacker Kaeo Akana, a Hawaii native who’s currently verbally committed to Boise State and took an official visit there earlier this month.

Akana is listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds.

He’s the first uncommitted player to take an official visit to Nebraska over the first month of the season. The only other so far was committed receiver Victor Jones Jr. for the Fordham game.

NU was originally set to host three-star defensive back London Hall on an official visit this weekend, but that is no longer happening and it was not immediately clear if or when the visit might be re-scheduled.