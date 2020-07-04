Citing 'father figure-type' connection to OC Lubick, Latrell Neville commits to Huskers

“Some of those schools that he had great relationships with fell off of him and that hurt. I think he learned a very valuable lesson," Carter said. "When it comes to Nebraska football, Coach Lubick and Coach Frost, they have stuck with him and they continue to recruit him and tell him that they think he can be a big part of Nebraska’s offense and the direction that they’re going in."

“I just feel like (Nebraska) believed in me when nobody else did,” Neville said. “I had over 50 offers and even though it’s cool to have 50 offers, you only get to go to one school. I think when people hear that I have 50 offers, they think, ‘Oh, the kid’s phone is probably blowing up all the time,’ but in reality, it’s five or six schools that really kept in touch with me.”

Neville is the 11th known member of the Huskers’ 2021 recruiting class and joins Hardy, running back Gabe Ervin (Buford, Georgia) and quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (Kearney Catholic) as offensive skill position players in the group so far.

“Nebraska is a great fit for Latrell,” Sam said. “Nebraska is a program on the rise. Kind of watching them, they just don’t have … they’re looking for guys like Latrell, game-breakers that can help turn that program around.”