Citing concerns about coronavirus, Big Ten eliminating nonconference contests for fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Ten has decided that a conference-only season for all fall sports, including football, is the safest scenario in 2020, if sports are played at all.

In a news release, the Big Ten announced that "if the conference is able to participate in fall sports based on medical advice, it will move to conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for (fall) sports will be released at a later date. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.

"This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of presidents and chancellors, directors of athletics, conference office staff, and medical experts, including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee."

The Big Ten also said it's prepared to not play fall sports if the pandemic becomes too much of a problem.

Nebraska was scheduled to play nonconference home football games against Central Michigan (Sept. 12), South Dakota State (Sept. 19) and Cincinnati (Sept. 26).