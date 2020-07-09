Citing concerns about coronavirus, Big Ten eliminating nonconference contests for fall sports

The Big Ten has decided that a conference-only season for all fall sports, including football, is the safest scenario in 2020, if sports are played at all.
In a news release, the Big Ten announced that "if the conference is able to participate in fall sports based on medical advice, it will move to conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for (fall) sports will be released at a later date. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.
"This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of presidents and chancellors, directors of athletics, conference office staff, and medical experts, including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee."
The Big Ten also said it's prepared to not play fall sports if the pandemic becomes too much of a problem.
Nebraska was scheduled to play nonconference home football games against Central Michigan (Sept. 12), South Dakota State (Sept. 19) and Cincinnati (Sept. 26).
"We are pleased that the Big Ten is planning to move forward with fall sports," NU athletic director Bill Moos, University of Nebraska president Ted Carter and UNL chancellor Ronnie Green said in a prepared joint statement. "The most important thing is the safety of our student-athletes and that of Athletics staff and coaches, and we appreciate the thoughtful approach taken by the Big Ten.
"Athletics is a valuable part of campus life, and important to our community and the state of Nebraska. We are fortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic has not been as widespread in Nebraska and look forward to safely hosting Big Ten competitions. While there are still many details left to be worked out, we are eager to safely cheer on our Husker student-athletes."
According to ESPN, some Big Ten schools preferred playing only conference foes with one additional nonleague game, which would preserve some of its marquee non-Big Ten matchups, but there is overwhelming support for a 10-game conference-only schedule, the sources said.
However, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said recently that if Big Ten coaches had their druthers, there would be "zero support" for a schedule that features only nonconference games. One key issue in Big Ten coaches' eyes apparently would be other Power Five conference teams playing 12-game schedules and perhaps having an advantage in the eyes of the College Football Playoff Committee.
According to reports, the Pac-12 and ACC are expected to follow the Big Ten's lead in conference games only.
Frost had at least one other concern: "You talk about the physical wear and tear of the Big Ten season and extending that longer (than the usual nine games) — you certainly have to think about player safety."
Big Ten presidents and ADs reportedly discussed the issues during a conference call earlier this week, and the league's head coaches were given an opportunity to weigh in Thursday morning.
The Big Ten would lose marquee nonconference matchups, including Michigan's road game at Washington on Sept. 5, Ohio State's trip to Oregon on Sept. 12, Michigan State's home game against Miami on Sept. 26, and Wisconsin's contest against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Oct. 3.
Not all people are fully convinced that Big Ten teams will play any sort of schedule this season.
Asked about his level of concern regarding the state of the season, Ohio State AD Gene Smith said he's no longer cautiously optimistic.
"I am very concerned," he said.
Meanwhile, the Big Ten also announced that summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary in all sports currently permitted to engage in such activities. Furthermore, Big Ten student-athletes who choose not to participate in athletics at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with their team.
How do you feel about Big Ten fall sports moving to a league-only schedule? #Huskers— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) July 9, 2020
The news release continued, "While Big Ten member institutions continue to rely on the most up-to-date medical information to establish the best protocols for voluntary workouts on their campuses, in compliance with local and state regulations, the conference is working with the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee to finalize Conference-wide protocols.
"As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate."
The Big Ten's fall sports include football, volleyball, women's and men's soccer, women's and men's cross country and field hockey.
On the gridiron front, Nebraska was set to pay $1.3 million to Central Michigan, $515,000 to South Dakota State and $400,000 to Cincinnati. If NU were to play a 10-game, all-league schedule, it likely would mean having only five home games instead of the usual seven. Subtracting two home games would amount to as much as a $15 million budget hit, according to a source.
Nebraska has yet to release its fall schedules for volleyball and soccer. The Husker volleyball team was originally scheduled to play at Stanford this year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!