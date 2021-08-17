Chinander says pass rush is 'much improved' and addresses several other topics

How the pass rush has looked:

"I think we all know we’ve got to create some more pressure on the quarterback. The pass rush in camp so far has been much improved. Is it where we want it to be? No. We’ve still got a ways to go. But it’s been must improved from last year’s."

How has he seen junior outside linebacker Caleb Tannor (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) develop?

"He’s probably still got to put on a little weight. But he’s figuring out his body, he’s figuring out his position. He knows what he can and can’t do. You come in as a highly-rated kid out of high school, you’ve got to kind of figure out what you can get away with in college and what you can’t get away with. You can get away with about anything you want (in high school). Now, you’re not as big as some of those guys, but you’ve got speed on your side so how can you use that to your advantage. And I think he’s kind of figuring that out as he goes."

Regarding Jordon Riley, a 6-6, 310-pound junior defensive lineman:

"He’s played nose for us, he’s also played some four-I, and then when we’re in the four-down stuff, he’s played shade and three technique.