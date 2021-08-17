Chinander says pass rush is 'much improved' and addresses several other topics

As Nebraska pushed through the late stages of preseason camp Monday, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander took his turn in front of the media corps. He was asked about a variety of topics, including:
Depth after the top three at inside linebacker:
"That’s kind of the decisions that are going to have to be made this week. I think right now the four guys at the top are playing really well: Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer, Chris Kolarevic, Garrett Snodgrass.
Then in that next few guys you’ve got Jackson Hannah, Va (Eteva Mauga-Clements), and Grant Tagge. And to me a little bit of that is going to be determined by special teams. Some of those guys might have to be the next guy up, even if they’re neck-in-neck, just because purely they’re on special teams, they’re on the bus, we need to get them reps.
So I think that next three is going to shake out here in this next week, and it’s going to be determined a lot by special teams."
Regarding Garrett Snodgrass, a redshirt freshman from York:
"Garrett’s a really, really smart football player. He’s got a lot of length. I think his transitions have been a lot better, I think his twitch has gotten a lot better, and just his anticipation of where he needs to be and where he needs to go, that’s all gotten a lot better with him. He’s continued to raise his level of play since the first day we got here."
How the pass rush has looked:
"I think we all know we’ve got to create some more pressure on the quarterback. The pass rush in camp so far has been much improved. Is it where we want it to be? No. We’ve still got a ways to go. But it’s been must improved from last year’s."
How has he seen junior outside linebacker Caleb Tannor (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) develop?
"He’s probably still got to put on a little weight. But he’s figuring out his body, he’s figuring out his position. He knows what he can and can’t do. You come in as a highly-rated kid out of high school, you’ve got to kind of figure out what you can get away with in college and what you can’t get away with. You can get away with about anything you want (in high school). Now, you’re not as big as some of those guys, but you’ve got speed on your side so how can you use that to your advantage. And I think he’s kind of figuring that out as he goes."
Regarding Jordon Riley, a 6-6, 310-pound junior defensive lineman:
"He’s played nose for us, he’s also played some four-I, and then when we’re in the four-down stuff, he’s played shade and three technique.
"He’s done a great job developing his body. He’s much leaner. Twitchier with him as well. He’s got great length. But the biggest thing for him is, he’s much more comfortable in knowing what his job is in each defense and knowing what he has to do before he lines up. There’s not a lot of thinking anymore and he’s able play ball, and I think that’s helped him out of a ton."
His view of Nebraska's offense/running game:
"So far I like what they’re doing. I’m not going to give out a bunch of scheme stuff or anything, but I like what they’re doing. They’re doing a good job of running that ball downhill. Those guys -- tight ends, offensive line -- they’re physical up front. Those backs are running the ball really hard. They’ve got some nice install pieces that they maybe haven’t had previously that I really like, and I like how the passing game’s built off some of those run actions. So I really like what they’re doing right now."
Has he noticed a size change in the offensive line?
"I think that’s team wide. But you talk about the offense and the defensive line, you’ve seen those body types really change. A lot more length. And with more length, (strength coach) Zach Duval’s had the chance to add on the bulk we want with those guys, and they’re maintaining the athleticism, becoming stronger, but yet becoming bigger, which is a great sign for a great strength and conditioning program."
Would he rather have a really good pass rusher or a lockdown corner?
"If we know we’ve got a lockdown guy (at corner), we can bring extra rushers in pass situations.
"I think as you’re going out to recruit people, those are the 1A, 1B. You’ve got to go find some of these corners, and then you’ve got to find somebody that can rush the passer.
"In the NFL it’s a little bit of a different game. The quarterback’s not running the football; the back’s not getting out (in pass routes); they’re not five-out all the time in the passing game. So those pass rushers and those corners really get to affect the game a lot.
"They do at this level too. When you’ve got a great corner you don’t have to worry about him. You can double somebody else on third down, you can send extra rushers, there’s a lot of things you can do with a lockdown corner. Now in the college game, if you have a war daddy off the edge too, that changes things a little bit too and you can dictate protections and those type of things a little bit. So I think those are kind of 1A and 1B."
Has Taylor-Britt reached that elite level?
"Do I think Cam has part of his game he can work on? Absolutely. Do I think that he’s done a nice job of putting himself into a position to be one of the top corners in the country? Absolutely. So he’s just got to keep upping the ante, and he can do whatever he wants. The potential is unlimited there."
Where has redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ty Robinson progressed the most?
"When you watched Ty last year -- and this is me watching film, maybe not you guys watching the football game -- you guys saw a lot of good things that he did. I just saw a lot of mistakes as a young guy. And a lot of times where nobody else in the stadium would know that maybe a run got popped because a young guy made a mistake.
"He’s done a really good job this (August) of gap integrity, doing his job, knowing when to take a shot, knowing when he has to go play a block and he can’t get knocked out. The mental side of his game has grown a lot since we stopped the last year to the beginning of the season this year."
On expectations for Robinson:
"His physical ability and his size, there’s no question that he belongs in the conversation with a lot of those great three techniques in the league. It’s just, mentally, can he play as well as some of those other guys do? Because in the Big Ten especially, even those defensive linemen, they have a great understanding of scheme and what they need to get done. You just don’t see a lot of d-linemen going cowboy out there and doing whatever they want. Everybody’s coaching those guys up pretty well in this league. And that’s the part of his game where, if he can get dialed in, he’s got all the physical ability in the world."